Wednesday, March 17, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

California’s Continuing Erosion of Local Control

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Mike Donovan

Over the past five years, the California State Legislature has had a propensity to introduce and pass legislation that usurps the authority of local jurisdictions. In addition, Sacramento has adopted a “one size fits all” strategy, which fails to consider the different needs of each municipality. Instead, the state has imposed the same demands on every community, allowing little or no oversight or control by individual cities and other local governments.

While this approach has been taken in various areas of legislation, arguably the most burdensome effects are on a range of housing issues. More and more, the majority of these types of bills undermine a city’s ability to determine for itself the land use policies and practices that are best suited to its city and its residents. This statewide dictate also takes away a city’s ability to maintain the unique fabric and character of its community.

- Advertisement -

Here are just three examples of the types of legislation that California municipalities, including the City of Coronado, are up against:

One: Because single-family housing cannot be counted as affordable housing in some localities in California, State Senator Pro Tempore Toni Atkins (and Coronado’s state representative) introduced SB 9, which would require local governments to approve, without discretion (referred to as ministerial approval), the splitting of single lots into two, allowing construction of one single-family home, one Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), and one Junior ADU (an ADU within a single-family home) on each lot. This adds up to a total of 6 housing units on a parcel currently zoned for one single-family home. A similar bill introduced last year was approved by the state assembly and was expected to be passed by the state senate, but it missed the deadline due to a filibuster regarding another, unrelated bill (Coronado’s relinquishment bill had the same fate). In my view, the passing of SB 9 will pretty much devastate the distinctive residential character of our city. Unfortunately, this seems to be the goal of a majority of our state legislators.

- Advertisement -

Two: Another piece of legislation, AB 115, introduced by Assembly Member Richard Bloom of Santa Monica, would require that housing be allowed within all commercially-zoned districts, up to a height of 36’ (at least 3 floors), such as the property where Smart & Final is currently located. While cities would have some control over building standards, the state would, once again, demand that municipalities provide ministerial approval for these projects. A similar bill, SB 6, has also been introduced in the State Senate.

Three: As a final example, SB 50, which was introduced last year by Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, could allow multifamily housing up to 8 stories within a half-mile of a bus or trolley stop. For Coronado, this would be everywhere except for a small section of the Country Club area. The basics of this bill have been introduced for the past three years, gaining more support each year, and is expected to be reintroduced in some form during this legislative session.

- Advertisement -

Each one of these bills would eclipse local control and are the types of hurdles Coronado, and every other California city, is up against in proposing land use plans and a “Housing Element” for its General Plan that would be acceptable to the State of California.

Provided below is the contact information for Coronado’s representatives in the state legislature. I would encourage you to express your opinion concerning this “top down” approach to the production of housing in Coronado.

Senator Toni Atkins
President pro Tempore
916-651-4039 (Sacramento)
Email: senator.atkins@senate.ca.gov

Assemblymember Chris Ward
916-319-2078 (Sacramento)
Email: assemblymember.ward@assembly.ca.gov

Mike Donovan

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Memorial to Honor The League of Wives

Submitted by Brad WillisIt was pre-pandemic, back in the fall of 2019, that I went to the Coronado Historical Association Museum to do a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Dense Housing Proposed for the Smart & Final Parking Lot Area

Submitted by Denise and Dr. Greg CzerWe are writing in strong opposition to the dense housing proposed for the Smart & Final parking lot area.In 2018...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter Sent to Council Re: Proposed Zoning and General Plan Housing Element Changes

Submitted by Jeri Hickman This letter below is being sent to council members prior to the March 16 council meeting from condo complex and Broadstone...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Ann Rogers Oster (1945-2021)

Ann Rogers Oster will be remembered for her creative spirit, her kind and easy-going demeanor, her love of California sunshine, folk music, Mexican culture,...
Read more
Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Harlem Duet” Streaming March 19 – April 18

Coronado Playhouse proudly presents Harlem Duet, the critically acclaimed play by Djanet Sears, streaming on-demand from March 19-April 18. Harlem Duet received Canada's highest...
Read more
Community News

California’s Unemployment Mess Explained in Three Minutes

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. By Byrhonda Lyons & Lauren Hepler https://youtu.be/ZvzTgvkqr6UThe latest CalMatters video offers a quick...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.