City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 12, 2021

The City held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Mathewson Park playground. Find out all about the playground’s new features in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about concept plans for the Coronado Library’s Winn Room on display now; tree vandalism at Spreckels Park; an update on a project to install new lighting at the Coronado Golf Course; a project to install a fiber optic line under Silver Strand Boulevard; and Enzo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.