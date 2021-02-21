Matt Hanlin Returns to Coronado for Tennis Concessionaire Services

Coronado tennis has been at the forefront of recent discussion as the City of Coronado reviewed three submissions for tennis concessionaire services at the Coronado Tennis Center. An evaluation committee comprised of representatives of the tennis community in Coronado recommended Impact Activities. Impact Activities is the owner/operator of seven municipal tennis centers. The proposed term is for three years with the option for two extensions of five years each.

- Advertisement -

Impact Activities was founded in 2011 by Matt Hanlin with its first facility located in McKinney, TX. However, Matt’s relationship with Coronado predated that business venture. In Coronado, Matt served as the head tennis pro for two years back in 2010. It was then that Matt got to know the community. While his involvement in tennis has changed over the years, he recalls his experience as a coach, “I used to love the messaging. The enjoyment when it clicks for someone and they get it. To watch someone get a win, or when they beat someone they wouldn’t normally.”

Jennie Portelli, who knew Matt when he was the head tennis pro for the CTA, shares her thoughts on Impact Activities for tennis concessionaire services, “Matt is a great tennis pro and businessman. Coronado tennis will be in good hands with Matt, Joel, Mo, and Samantha!” Many residents echoes Jennie’s sentiments, with seven people providing public comment ahead of the City Council meeting.

- Advertisement -

CHS Girls’ Tennis Coach Rob Moore shared a detailed recommendation:

- Advertisement -

“In my capacity as the CHS Head Varsity Girls’ Tennis Coach for the past 11 years and the JV Coach for another 15 years I have a unique perspective on the impact all three of these gentlemen (Matt Hanlin, Joel Myers and Mo Orozco) have had particularly on Coronado youth tennis. I’ve known all three of them for over a decade and can tell you unequivocally they are responsible, in large part, to the success of the high school tennis program. Before their involvement, CHS resided at the near-bottom of our League (Western). In the past five years, CHS has won the Western League Championship four times and in the past three years has placed over 20 student-athletes on the all-CIF tennis team. Councilman Tanaka has been in the stands many times watching our athletes play and can attest to their impressive talent. Matt was on the ground floor of this rebuilding process over ten years ago while Joel and Mo have sustained this positive progress. Ask any of my players and they would tell you how much these gentlemen have contributed to their successes at the high school level. In other words, you will be hiring three gifted tennis professionals. I could not handpick three better-qualified tennis professionals than these three you are considering to enter into a contract with…they know youth tennis, they are passionate about our sport and they encourage both newcomers and ‘veteran’ tennis players alike. I’m excited to see our youth tennis program take off again and help the high school program continue its successes and reach new heights. Impressive instruction and encouragement coupled with a pro shop that will provide the best available gear is exactly, in my opinion, what the tennis community needs and desires. Without hesitation and with great enthusiasm I give my highest possible recommendation to enter into a contract with this group. They won’t let us down.”

Matt views his move from coaching to directing and managing with the thought, “How can I impact more people in a macro way?” Another motivation for the change is his family. “I wanted to have flexibility to be a dad, to be around my kid growing up.” Currently residing in Texas, where the majority of his business takes place, Matt outlines his involvement at the Coronado Tennis Center, “I will be out there setting up in April, then coming every three to four months and as needed. I love Coronado! My godson and family live in San Diego so even after I moved, I have been visiting family yearly.” He also credits the day to day team in Coronado for making the partnership work, “Joel Myers is involved and Moe Orozco is running the shop as he has been.”