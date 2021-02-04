Industry Suppliers Make Donation to Operation Homefront

A coalition of leading brands brought together by Coronado-based MyMilitarySavings.com (MMS) is continuing to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure its customers and employees that on-base shopping is not only the most affordable place for them to shop – but also as safe, or safer, than shopping anywhere else.

At the same time, MMS, along with its branded partners have made a $5,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

“We’re grateful to MMS and their incredible partners for this wonderful gift that comes at a time when military families are deeply impacted by the effects of the pandemic and need our help now more than ever,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Partnerships at Operation Homefront.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeCA has implemented many safety measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus in commissaries. Click here to learn more.

DeCA has also expanded its on-line ordering program, called CLICK2GO, which allows customers to do their grocery shopping online, arrange for a pickup time and have their order ready and waiting for a touchless delivery when they arrive at the commissary.

This option is now available at Fort Lee, Oceana, Fort Eustis, McGuire, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Charleston AFB, Minot AFB, Offutt AFB, Fort Polk and Jacksonville Naval Air Station. Click here to learn more about how CLICK2GO works.

Organized by MyMilitarySavings.com, leading consumer product brands have banded together to help promote the commissaries’ safety initiative aimed at keeping members of the military and their families safe while shopping. Those brands leading the way include Procter & Gamble, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Del Monte, Mondelez, Tyson Foods, Bush’s Beans, J.M. Smucker’s, Reynolds Consumer Products and Red Bull.

Learn more about Coronado’s MyMilitarySavings.com.