Tuesday, February 2, 2021
BusinessFeatured

Wag’n Tails Works to Remain a Necessary Gem with Competitive Pricing

By Aly Lawson

Coronado’s 20-year-old pet care business concept at 945 Orange Avenue is open daily – offering public health protocols, small-town service, wholesome pet food, quality products, pet washes and pet care tips.

Hanging on by the skin of their teeth is how Wag’n Tails owner Melanie Parks describes how small business is doing presently.

- Advertisement -

Call the shop at 619-435-3513 or visit wagntailscoronado.com for help with getting affordable pet supplies in the easiest way possible during the COVID-19 environment.

“I just think all the small businesses are hurting,” she said of how COVID-19 is affecting retail stores.

- Advertisement -

Wag’n Tails at 945 Orange Avenue is a pet shop that has everything from quality pet food to toys, collars and grooming supplies — and a self-serve pet-washing area that includes all the needed bathing supplies with the $16 package.

An immaculate store with aesthetic shelving and displays all around the shop, Wag’n Tails also boasts a pristine pet wash area with two tubs that are first-come, first-served.

- Advertisement -

“We’re essential so we were never closed down,” Parks said, but explained how with so much around them closed down and people not coming to town as much on their errands, day trips or travels, “it’s kind of a mushroom effect.”

The pet shop’s baked goods look tasty enough for humans.

Parks talked about how with so many consumers shopping online now for convenience or safety, that also hurts business.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding that smaller stores are going to be more expensive,” she added, describing how patrons do come in and realize the shop offers competitive pricing. “I wish people would understand that.”

The shop owner mentioned people coming in asking her to do community charity.

“Charity only comes out of profit, and no one’s profitable right now,” she remarked sadly. “I’ve always been really good about that but it’s just not possible this year.”

Parks purchased the store in 2005 but noted that the prior owners started the concept in 1999. It’s always been in the same spot in Coronado.

Visit their website to learn more about how safely the store is set up, as well as how it offers curbside pick-up and delivery plus discounted rates during the pandemic. You’ll additionally find quotes from the community and some fun shots of furry friends.

“For the amount of pets that are in our area, our business should be thriving,” Parks said. “I shouldn’t have to beg people to shop here.“

Wag’n Tails
945 Orange Avenue • 619-435-3513
wagntailscoronado.com
10 am – 6 pm Monday-Saturday | 10 am – 5 pm Sunday

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Aly Lawson
Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

COVID Financial Assistance Available for Businesses

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce shares this information from the San Diego Regional Economic Development Council (EDC) with Coronado Businesses.With continued changes to COVID-19 relief...
Read more
Business

Celtic Corner Fights Melodiously Despite Devastating Retail Roller Coaster

The Celtic Corner used to call the Ferry Landing home, but in 2012 headed to 916 Orange Avenue, a spot where one can enjoy...
Read more
Business

Epic Tug-Of-War Over GameStop (GME)

Anyone who has perused the financial press in the last week would be surprised to find the headlines dominated by an until recently obscure...
Read more
Business

Home and Garden Goods Galore at Earth, Wind & Sea

Located steps away from the historic Hotel del Coronado, Earth, Wind & Sea has been a Coronado staple for over 20 years. This last...
Read more
Business

Beautiful Blooms from Root 75 Brighten Lives

Flowers are the passion of childhood friends Kristy Pierre and her best friend Katherine Farley. With a background in finance, Pierre discovered her love...
Read more
Business

Pretty Please Stores Keep Hopes Up Even With Foot Traffic Down

“Well, we’re not doing very well.”Martha Mora is the general manager of the Pretty Please women’s retail boutique at 961 Orange Avenue and the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Surfing for Middle School, K-5 Families Swells Spirits

The Coronado Middle School & K-5 Surf Club is a saving grace, especially these days — as well as reaches far and wide, including...
Read more
Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
Community News

Wine Tasters “Zoom” to Paso Robles for Rotary’s End Polio Now Event

Locals interested in an entertaining wine night signed up to “come away” to Paso Robles Friday, September 25 for a virtual getaway, tasty sips,...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
Dining

Dining Pastime Done Right at Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge

Situated along the popular, slight “S” curve on Orange Avenue, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge offers people-watching with privacy and a hard-to-pick-from menu.Plus the restaurant...
Read more
Business

Cruise Ship Skeleton Crews Have Room to Roam

The skeleton crews aboard the offshore cruise ships, Celebrity’s Eclipse and Millennium, may be in a holding pattern, but are still doing their duties...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.