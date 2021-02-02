Wag’n Tails Works to Remain a Necessary Gem with Competitive Pricing

Hanging on by the skin of their teeth is how Wag’n Tails owner Melanie Parks describes how small business is doing presently.

“I just think all the small businesses are hurting,” she said of how COVID-19 is affecting retail stores.

Wag’n Tails at 945 Orange Avenue is a pet shop that has everything from quality pet food to toys, collars and grooming supplies — and a self-serve pet-washing area that includes all the needed bathing supplies with the $16 package.

“We’re essential so we were never closed down,” Parks said, but explained how with so much around them closed down and people not coming to town as much on their errands, day trips or travels, “it’s kind of a mushroom effect.”

Parks talked about how with so many consumers shopping online now for convenience or safety, that also hurts business.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding that smaller stores are going to be more expensive,” she added, describing how patrons do come in and realize the shop offers competitive pricing. “I wish people would understand that.”

The shop owner mentioned people coming in asking her to do community charity.

“Charity only comes out of profit, and no one’s profitable right now,” she remarked sadly. “I’ve always been really good about that but it’s just not possible this year.”

Parks purchased the store in 2005 but noted that the prior owners started the concept in 1999. It’s always been in the same spot in Coronado.

Visit their website to learn more about how safely the store is set up, as well as how it offers curbside pick-up and delivery plus discounted rates during the pandemic. You’ll additionally find quotes from the community and some fun shots of furry friends.

“For the amount of pets that are in our area, our business should be thriving,” Parks said. “I shouldn’t have to beg people to shop here.“

Wag’n Tails

945 Orange Avenue • 619-435-3513

wagntailscoronado.com

10 am – 6 pm Monday-Saturday | 10 am – 5 pm Sunday