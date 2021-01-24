City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”

While the rain is certainly welcome, residents should be prepared for a storm early this week that may bring downpours and scattered thunderstorms to San Diego County. In Coronado, sandbags are available for residents, while supplies last, at four locations:

First Street and Alameda Boulevard; Fourth Street and Alameda; N orth Beach; at the Cays near the Fire Station.

The priority for Public Services crews, who are on call during the storms, will be on monitoring storm drains and cleaning fallen trees and debris.

The City asks residents to avoid parking on the street if possible, to allow rainwater to flow unobstructed into the storm drains.

Use the City’s “Ask Coronado” app to report minor damage. Call 619-522-7380 to report trees down or other debris in the roadways, or major flooding, during business hours, but call the Police Department’s non-emergency line 619-522-7350 on off hours. A general water advisory is typically issued during rain events and it is recommended to avoid water contact at the beach and bay for 72 hours following rain.