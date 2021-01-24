Sunday, January 24, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

By Managing Editor

Weather Jan. 24, 2021
Forecasted weather Jan. 24, 2021

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”

- Advertisement -

While the rain is certainly welcome, residents should be prepared for a storm early this week that may bring downpours and scattered thunderstorms to San Diego County. In Coronado, sandbags are available for residents, while supplies last, at four locations:

  1. First Street and Alameda Boulevard;
  2. Fourth Street and Alameda;
  3. North Beach; 
  4. at the Cays near the Fire Station.

- Advertisement -

The priority for Public Services crews, who are on call during the storms, will be on monitoring storm drains and cleaning fallen trees and debris.

The City asks residents to avoid parking on the street if possible, to allow rainwater to flow unobstructed into the storm drains.

- Advertisement -

Use the City’s “Ask Coronado” app to report minor damage. Call 619-522-7380 to report trees down or other debris in the roadways, or major flooding, during business hours, but call the Police Department’s non-emergency line 619-522-7350 on off hours. A general water advisory is typically issued during rain events and it is recommended to avoid water contact at the beach and bay for 72 hours following rain.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Community Read Events Kick Off in February

Coronado adults, teenagers, and kids are encouraged to participate in the 2021 Coronado Community Read with events throughout the month of February. This year's...
Read more
Community News

County Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65 and Older

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for health care professionals and people 75 and older at multiple sites in the region. Image: County of...
Read more
Community News

Busting the Five Most Common VA Loan Myths

A VA home loan is a $0-down mortgage option that is issued by private lenders and partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs...
Read more
Community News

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time, 2021 Version ~ Craving Cookies for a Cause

Who can argue with tradition? Especially when it involves delicious cookies that have been around since 1917. Even before the 1918 flu pandemic, Girl...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado Celebrates 130-year Anniversary with Virtual Community Challenge

Walk, bike, surf, or run. If you noticed more of your neighbors outside exercising last year, it wasn’t because the gyms were closed. Almost 3,000 people committed...
Read more
Community News

New Year, New Leadership for Board of Port Commissioners

Presiding over the first Board of Port Commissioners meeting of the year and a Board that includes two new commissioners, Michael Zucchet has begun...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

New Year, New Leadership for Board of Port Commissioners

Presiding over the first Board of Port Commissioners meeting of the year and a Board that includes two new commissioners, Michael Zucchet has begun...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Reports Record High Deaths Due to Covid-19

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is reporting a record-high number of new COVID-19 deaths. The 65 deaths reported today...
Read more
Community News

EDCO Organic Recycling Program – Food Scraps & Yard Waste to Comingle in Green Bin

In early March, EDCO, Coronado's waste hauler, will launch an Organic Recycling Program to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills. When...
Read more
Community News

County Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Availability to Those Age 75 and Up

Due to a slowing of appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites, the County of San Diego today expanded the category of those eligible to include...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine for San Diegans 65+ Coming Soon

San Diegans 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination. However, due to the limited supply of doses...
Read more
Community News

Mask Wearing is Here to Stay, Even After Vaccination

By Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health NewsAs an emergency physician, Dr. Eugenia South was in the first group of people to receive a covid vaccine....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.