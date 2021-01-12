Tuesday, January 12, 2021
County Votes to Increase Enforcement on, and Potentially Deny Financial Assistance to, Businesses Not Following Guidelines

By Managing Editor

The County Board of Supervisors received its first update of 2021 on the region’s COVID-19 response. This was also the first public COVID-19 briefing for the three new board members who were sworn in last week.

To date, the county has received more than 17,000 complaints about health order violations and the County’s Safe Reopening Compliance Team has issued 335 cease and desist orders. Complaints about violations have exponentially increased since the region moved into the Purple Tier in November, with more than half of all complaints made in the past month.

The Board voted to increase enforcement on businesses and operations that are not in compliance with the safe reopening plans. The board also voted to ensure that enforcement efforts are being applied consistently based on scientific data around how and where COVID-19 spreads.

Board members also directed staff to look into whether it is possible to exclude businesses that have repeatedly violated public health orders from eligibility for COVID-19 financial assistance programs.

The board extended the Great Plates Delivered program providing free meals and income stipend programs.

Managing Editor
