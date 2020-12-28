Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Monday, December 28, 2020

Coronado and County COVID-19 Update

San Diego County Data through Dec. 27, 2020

By Managing Editor

As of December 28, Sharp Coronado Hospital has 38 positive COVID-19 hospitalized patients and no ICU beds available.

In the entire Sharp Healthcare System there is a 94 percent ICU occupancy rate.

Region ICU Capacity and Stay Home Order:

  • The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region is now 0.0% and will be updated by the state daily. The Southern California region is made up of the following counties: San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
  • Governor Newsom has extended the Regional Stay Home Order prohibiting gatherings of any size with people from other households and with restrictions for multiple sectors of the economy.
  • The order will remain in effect until the region’s ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%.

San Diego County Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • 59 community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days (Dec. 21 through Dec. 27)
  • 13 in business settings, seven in healthcare settings, five in faith-based agency settings, two in a distribution warehouse setting, one in an emergency services setting, one in a community-based organization, one in a daycare/preschool/childcare setting, one in a preschool setting, one in a restaurant and one in a hotel/resort/spa setting.
  • The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

San Diego County Testing:

  • The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 10.4%. The target is less than 8.0%.
  • 18,972 tests were reported to the County on Dec. 27, and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 9%. The 7-day, daily average of tests is 23,668.
  • Who Should Get a Test? People at higher risk for COVID-19 who are with or without symptoms should be tested. People with any symptoms should get tested. Healthcare and essential workers should also get a test, as well as people who have had close contact to a positive case or live in communities that are being highly impacted. Those recently returned from travel, or who participated in holiday gatherings, are also urged to get tested.

San Diego County Cases:

  • 1,751 new cases were reported to the County on Dec 27. The region’s total is now 147,530.
  • 5,743 or 3.9% of all cases have required hospitalization.
  • 1,201 or 0.8% of all cases and 20.9% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

San Diego County Deaths:

  • 22 new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County. The region’s total is now 1,404.
  • Six women and 16 men died between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, and their ages ranged from mid-30s to mid-90s.
  • 19 had underlying medical conditions and one did not. Two have medical history pending.

San Diego County Residents Confirmed COVID‐19 Cases by Date of Illness Onset. Cumulative 147,530 as of December 27, 2020.

Below is a comparison of San Diego County’s Triggers Dashboard from the mid July spike (see above) to today. Today, the daily new cases are five times higher than in July and the percentage of daily positive test results currently looms between 10 and 12% and was between 5 and 7% in July.

Data: County Health and Human Services Agency

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

