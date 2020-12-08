Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

By Jennifer Velez

Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Marla Poston, MSN, RN, Director of Patient Care Services at Sharp Coronado Hospital, attends to a COVID-19 patient. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

- Advertisement -

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what’s been much longer than anyone originally anticipated. To learn about the latest Coronado statistics and get an update about flu and COVID vaccines, as well as ask about going to the emergency room, we talked to Susan Stone, CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital, who said, “Safety has always been our top priority. While you may be concerned about seeking care at this time, we want to reassure you that we are taking extra precautions to deliver safe care to you and your loved ones. You should never delay care for a potentially serious condition.”

How many COVID patients have you treated to date, both outpatient and inpatient?

  • Inpatient and overnight COVID-19 patients discharged from March 1 – December 4 = 94
  • Outpatient Emergency Room COVID-19 patients discharged March 1 – December 4 = 485
  • COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized today = 15
- Advertisement -

Please give an update on COVID-related deaths

We have recorded a total of six COVID-19 related deaths March 1 – December 4.

How many COVID tests have been done locally?

Sharp Coronado Hospital has processed 17,213 specimens, of which 627 were positive (3.6%), 16,568 were negative (96%) and 107 are pending results at this time for COVID-19.

Have your procedures changed for getting tested?

We have had no changes recently in our procedures for obtaining COVID-19 testing. We continue to support our hospital-based and community-based physicians in processing specimens ordered, collected, and delivered to our hospital laboratory for processing.

What are the various types of testing available?

COVID-19 testing types available include:

  • PCR-RNA testing – the preferred method for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients;
  • Antibody testing – limited use for ruling out Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and patients who have ongoing multiple negative COVID-19 testing, however, remain symptomatic consistent for COVID-19; and
  • Antigen testing – Sharp HealthCare is working on protocol development for patients being considered for monoclonal antibody therapy.

Are there sufficient tests available?

We continue to work with testing equipment vendors and supply manufacturers to secure the testing equipment, reagents, kits, and other supplies needed for testing. We rely on the allocations initially assigned to our organization and participate in regular discussions regarding our need and desire to increase allocations whenever possible.

Can you give your expert opinion on the COVID vaccine with regards to who should take it. Do you anticipate it being free for everyone? What’s the latest on availability dates for our area?

“Ideally, everyone would receive this vaccine, but it is important for all patients to consult with their primary care physician to validate there are no restrictions,” says Mike Kruse, PharmD, Manager, Pharmacy Clinical Services at Sharp HealthCare. “After FDA approval, it is the role of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to use the studies or expert opinion to recommend who should receive the vaccine.” He adds, “the vaccine should be free or covered by insurance.”

“Vaccines will be available in four tiers between December through next year as each vaccine is considered by the FDA and the vaccine is manufactured. Operation Warp Speed has the best estimates on how much vaccine will be released each month, and the ACIP recommends which subpopulations are in each tier based on risk.”

Are you still offering flu vaccines, and do you recommend getting the flu vaccine?

The flu vaccine is still available through the Coronado Community Pharmacy, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, and no appointment is needed. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the flu season overlapping, everyone is encouraged to participate in the flu vaccination process, unless otherwise contraindicated. For more information, call 619-522-3996.

For emergencies that are not life- or limb-threatening, the emergency department offers online scheduling at sharp.com/coronadoscheduling. For life- or limb-threatening emergencies, call 911 immediately.

Courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
Community News

CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Ferry Landing’s New Lighting & Ornament Store Has Something for Everyone

Santa Claus has already arrived at the Ferry Landing, in front of the new Cool Lights ~ Christmas All Year store. A born salesman,...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
City of Coronado

Water Recycling Project Moves Forward, Halloween Events a Success

The Golf Course Water Recycling and Turf Care Facility, a long name for a project with multiple facets, and holiday events were among the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
City of Coronado

“I Want to be the Voice of Coronado” Says Write-in Mayoral Candidate Kirk Horvath

“I want to wake up the people of Coronado,” emphasizes long-time resident Kirk Horvath, who has been a write-in candidate for mayor for...
Read more
People

Young Author Penned her Dog’s Story and Continues to Create and Donate

Not many 11-year-olds can claim they are a published author, but that is just one of the many accomplishments of River Wadleigh, who is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.