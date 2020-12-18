Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 18, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

Stocking of Hope from Emerald Keepers

By Emerald Keepers

One of the most memorable Christmas traditions in my family growing up was blowing wishes into our Christmas stockings before hanging them for Santa. I can still visualize my nine-year old self awash in the golden glow of the Christmas tree, breathing in deeply and gently blowing wishes for goodwill toward all. I wished for the world to be a better place. In that gentle, slow exhale, my younger self sent prayers for people all around the world to be at peace, to have good food to eat, and to find happiness and love.

To this day I can conjure up the intensity with which I wished with all my heart for peace and my father’s safe return as he served in Vietnam — over 8,000 miles away in a war brought into every household on the nightly news. The weight of the world seemed to press down on my small shoulders… and yet was somehow lightened… in that one gentle exhale full of Christmas wishes.

- Advertisement -

This holiday season, Emerald Keepers’ hope is that everyone will seek goodness and kindness and send their positive energy into the world. And heed a call to action. Volunteer, plant a flower, pick up trash along your block, share a meal with someone in need—thousands of ways to turn positive energy into action. Our wish for Coronado is a simple but challenging one: to become a model for other cities by embracing sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint… starting today.

- Advertisement -

Can we not—should we not—come together and act in ways that ensure our children’s children will be able to enjoy our beloved beach community? And in doing so, will we not teach our children—and remind our older selves—that we can… and must be the change we wish to see in the world?

Wishing everyone a safe, happy, and reflective holiday season.

                                     – Amy Steward and Emerald Keepers

- Advertisement -

 

..

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

No More ICU Beds at Main Public Hospital in the Nation’s Largest County

Bernard J. Wolfson Photos by Heidi de MarcoShe lay behind a glass barrier, heavily sedated, kept alive by a machine that blew oxygen into her...
Read more
Community News

USO Sailor of the Year Saved Stranger on Coronado Bridge

Thank you to Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer for stepping in to save this life.Congratulations to you and all of the 2020...
Read more
Community News

“Christmas Star” Shining on Dec. 21 for First Time Since 1226

Coronado is decorated and festive with holiday lights, and on Monday, December 21, 2020, Coronado residents should look to the skies after sunset for...
Read more
Community News

Acute Health Care Workers Are First San Diegans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

About 82,600 San Diegans who work at acute health care settings will be the first to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.The initial 28,000...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado to Roll Out COVID Testing Site in January

The City will soon offer a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado that will be open to the general public. Testing is set to begin the...
Read more
Business

Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a "giveaway" via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season.  Many local...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Library Diorama Inspired by Partnership with Emerald Keepers

An underwater scene that seems as big as the ocean greets those entering the children’s area of the newly reopened Coronado Public Library. Inspired...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers to Screen “Public Trust”

Watch Public Trust September 18 – 20Join the Discussion with Serge Dedina, September 22, 7pm In a time of growing polarization, Americans still share...
Read more
Community News

“Can The Trash” – Community Clean-Up

Emerald Keepers invites you to help clean up trash in Coronado and email photos over the next two weeks (Sept. 7 to 21) to...
Read more
Community News

August Emerald Keeper of the Month: Helen Kupka

Twice a week, you will find Helen Kupka collecting trash left by beach-goers at Silver Strand State Beach. “I had always haphazardly picked up...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004), his answer...
Read more
People

Anne and Rick Wilcoxon – Emerald Keepers of the Month

Five or six times a week, Coronado residents and Emerald Keepers Anne and Rick Wilcoxon can be found along Ocean Boulevard or on either...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.