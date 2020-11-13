Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 13, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 13, 2020

By Managing Editor

Check out this short video preview of the City Manager’s Weekly Update hosted by Blair King for the latest events and news happening in Coronado, including the County’s move from the Red to the Purple tier; a recent shark tagging operation; plans for the upcoming holidays; how to watch the most recent Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony Nov. 7; and an interesting sailboat that washed ashore this week; and much more. Get up to speed, Coronado!

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

City of Coronado

Red to Purple: City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Nov. 10

County Enters Most Restrictive TierThe County of San Diego has fallen back into the most restrictive tier on the state's blueprint for reducing COVID-19....
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 6, 2020

https://youtu.be/J-Tq3RLAadsThe City invites the community to attend a virtual Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to watch the webinar to help...
City of Coronado

Coronado Voters Pick Biden Over Trump in Early Results – Republican Candidate Picked in 1992-2016 Elections

Updated November 12, 2020 with San Diego County Registrar of Voters data.The Los Angeles Times launched an interactive "results map" that displays election results by...
City of Coronado

Water Recycling Project Moves Forward, Halloween Events a Success

The Golf Course Water Recycling and Turf Care Facility, a long name for a project with multiple facets, and holiday events were among the...
City of Coronado

2020 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council and School Board (Updated)

Editor's Note: Data as of 5:01pm, 11/12/20 (Get Coronado Email Alerts)Coronado election results for Mayor, City Council and School Board will be reported here...
Letters to the Editor

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
People

Girl Scouts Thank Coronado for Monarch School Halloween Drive 2020

Submitted by Girl Scout Troop 5548THANK YOU CORONADO for your generosity donating to the Monarch Halloween Drive! We delivered 300 goodie bags to the...
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 6, 2020

https://youtu.be/J-Tq3RLAadsThe City invites the community to attend a virtual Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony. Find out how to watch the webinar to help...
Community News

San Diego County on Brink of Purple Tier

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in San Diego County. 480 new cases were reported today, 530 yesterday and 404 the...
Community News

Bridge Lighting Study to Begin

The Port of San Diego is conducting the first ever overwater lighting field test as part of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Lighting Project,...
Community News

Flu Activity Extremely Low This Season Due to COVID-19 Measures

A total of 18 influenza cases have been reported in San Diego County this season compared to 400 at the same time last year.County...
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
NEW STORIES

Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
City of Coronado

Coronado Voters Pick Biden Over Trump in Early Results – Republican Candidate Picked in 1992-2016 Elections

Updated November 12, 2020 with San Diego County Registrar of Voters data.The Los Angeles Times launched an interactive "results map" that displays election results by...
ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

