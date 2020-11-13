City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 13, 2020

Check out this short video preview of the City Manager’s Weekly Update hosted by Blair King for the latest events and news happening in Coronado, including the County’s move from the Red to the Purple tier; a recent shark tagging operation; plans for the upcoming holidays; how to watch the most recent Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony Nov. 7; and an interesting sailboat that washed ashore this week; and much more. Get up to speed, Coronado!

