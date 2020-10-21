Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by John Duncan

Thank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents – including families, small business owners, retired citizens, military, and local youth leaders – for their support for my City Council campaign. I’ve personally spoken to hundreds of residents and I am humbled by their encouragement and kind words. I am running to serve the community, not to advance my career or earn income. If elected, I will donate my monthly council salary to a community non-profit in a fully public and transparent way on a monthly basis. I am sharing some of the meaningful quotes of support below.
  –John Duncan

“John is a forward-thinking leader that possesses the intellect, professionalism, and work ethic necessary to continue leading Coronado forward.
We will face many challenges and opportunities over the next four years and I believe John Duncan is exactly the right person to represent Coronado.”
-Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey

“I had the pleasure of serving with John on the Bicycle Advisory Committee. I found him to be deliberate, thoughtful and community-centric. He will be very good for Coronado.”
-Dan Orr

“I admire John Duncan and all he does in Coronado. I’m happy to support his campaign.”
-Cindi Gehler

“John Duncan is a true professional who will help Coronado move forward. We need to not look in the rearview mirror, we need leaders who will progress us into the future.”
-Dan Boyle

“No one will work harder for the people of Coronado and the common values that we share than John Duncan.”
-David Schnell

“As a military veteran of 20 years, who has raised my children in Coronado, I know John will put our community first. He has the experience and leadership to take on SANDAG and make sure our schools get the funding they deserve.”
-Aaron Vernallis, USN ret.

“John Duncan is a truly good person with a heart for our youth. I think we are fortunate to have someone like this represent our city. I strongly support John for City Council.”
-Jeff Farrell

“John is an affable, accomplished guy who cares about this community, wants to serve, and deserves to be elected.”
-Carol Zinser

“As a long-term resident of Coronado and friend of John’s, I believe John possesses the unique skill set required to help City Hall navigate the complex issues facing the community.”
-Bill Rogers

“I strongly support John Duncan. His legal and professional experience is greatly needed on Council.”
-Stacy Keszei

“John Duncan is a great guy. He has our vote!”
-Jessica Herrmann

“I’m glad to see John running for City Council. Best of luck John! Coronado would be lucky to have you on Council.”
-Bobbi-Lyn Carter

“John Duncan will do a great job. Thanks for stepping up John!”
-Sharon Darr

“John Duncan – very grateful for your service. You will be a huge asset to the City Council.”
-Kristin Reeves Luttrell

“I have known John for years as we raised our children here in Coronado. A great person who will be a tremendous asset on City Council! Thank you John for stepping up!”
-Diana Elia

“I just wanted to take the time to wish you well in this endeavor. I have always believed you to be a man of high integrity. You have my vote.”
-Chris Irwig

“Beautiful family. Looking forward to supporting you election day. I think you’d do a great job! Vote John Duncan!”
-Joe Whalen

“I worked in John Duncan’s home for more than 5 years. I saw a kind, hardworking, intelligent family man who loves his community!!”
-Shannon Dailey

“A very good man for a very big job.”
-Denver McGarey

“4 voters in my house. You have them all.”
-Andre McCollough

“Thank you for working hard for our community. My wife and I will be voting for you in November. Keep up the hard work!”
-Matthew Griffith

“I love seeing John’s family working hard to get him elected. This is the kind of hustle we need on city council!”
-Brad Gerbel

“I have known John Duncan for over a decade as a dedicated coach for our children, a neighbor and friend. In my years of law practice, I have also come to know John as a skilled attorney with a sharp legal mind and excellent problem solving skills. His professionalism will be a major asset on City Council. ”
-Bob Frances

“Coronado residents are extremely fortunate to have John Duncan, a very experienced, talented candidate, running for City Council. John has the time to do the job right and will make Coronado his top priority!”
-Carolyn Rogerson

“My dad is a committed father and coach, a hard worker, and perhaps above all else he is never afraid to voice his mind even when it isn’t the easy or comfortable thing to do. He will make a great councilmember and is very well-equipped to handle all challenges that will arise as part of this position. I am proud to be his son.”
-Connor Duncan

-----
