Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 19

By Managing Editor

As of Friday evening, October 16, the county COVID-19 adjusted case rate had steadily increased and reached 7.0 cases per every 100,000 residents, placing San Diego County in danger of being moved into the state’s more restrictive Purple Tier or Tier 1. Should the case rate reach 7.1 or higher for two consecutive weeks, indoor activities will not be allowed at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and a number of other locations.

- Advertisement -

The county’s update on October 19, with data through Oct. 18, shows the state-calculated adjusted case rate at 6.8.
covid state 4 tiers color coded

County health officials are asking San Diegans to be vigilant and continue following the local health guidance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

“San Diegans must take action and do it now. We need everyone’s support so that we can prevent the region from moving into the most restrictive level,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should stay home as much as possible, telework if they can and avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Should the region post Purple Tier numbers for two weeks in a row, the County would be forced to follow the more restrictive state guidance.

- Advertisement -

Masks
Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash

“We must bring our numbers down and the only way to do that is to limit our contact with people outside our households,” Wooten said. “San Diegans who need to be out in public should wear a mask and maintain their distance from people outside their household. Avoid large crowds or gatherings to prevent getting or passing the virus.”

Given the data reported for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, the County is expected to still be in the Red Tier when the state announces the region new standing Oct. 20.

County data for Coronado shows the cumulative number of positive cases since March at 209; up from 195 one week ago.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Oct. 18. The region’s total remains at 853.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Community News

An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members...
Read more
Community News

PAWS of Coronado Looking for Foster Families

PAWS of Coronado is looking for more foster families to help care for the increasing number of animals in need in Coronado. “Recently we have...
Read more
Community News

County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 12, 2020

The state released new guidance on Friday, October 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in...
Read more
Community News

Take Action Against Mosquito Breeding and Mosquito Bites

If you find a patch of multiple mosquito bites, usually on your lower leg, you've most likely been fed on by an invasive Aedes...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

https://youtu.be/a-42MtIKGAICoronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Share Responses to Community in Rotary Forum

In advance of the November 3 election, the Coronado Rotary Club hosted a city council candidate forum on October 14, 2020.The Coronado City Council...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.