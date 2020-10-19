San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 19

As of Friday evening, October 16, the county COVID-19 adjusted case rate had steadily increased and reached 7.0 cases per every 100,000 residents, placing San Diego County in danger of being moved into the state’s more restrictive Purple Tier or Tier 1. Should the case rate reach 7.1 or higher for two consecutive weeks, indoor activities will not be allowed at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and a number of other locations.

The county’s update on October 19, with data through Oct. 18, shows the state-calculated adjusted case rate at 6.8.



County health officials are asking San Diegans to be vigilant and continue following the local health guidance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“San Diegans must take action and do it now. We need everyone’s support so that we can prevent the region from moving into the most restrictive level,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should stay home as much as possible, telework if they can and avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Should the region post Purple Tier numbers for two weeks in a row, the County would be forced to follow the more restrictive state guidance.

“We must bring our numbers down and the only way to do that is to limit our contact with people outside our households,” Wooten said. “San Diegans who need to be out in public should wear a mask and maintain their distance from people outside their household. Avoid large crowds or gatherings to prevent getting or passing the virus.”

Given the data reported for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, the County is expected to still be in the Red Tier when the state announces the region new standing Oct. 20.

County data for Coronado shows the cumulative number of positive cases since March at 209; up from 195 one week ago.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Oct. 18. The region’s total remains at 853.