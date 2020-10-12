Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Submitted by Ken Morris

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick is a homeowner and business owner on the island and has chosen Coronado as the place to raise his young family, who will benefit from a strong public-school system. Thus, it would be an understatement to say the success of the community is of paramount importance to him. If you haven’t met Nick, you’ll quickly find that his experience as a partner at one of the most prestigious accounting firms in the world brings an unparalleled depth of experience in tax, business consulting, and finance that will directly benefit our school system, children, and community. I implore you to take the time to learn more about Nick, what he believes in, and how he can help.

Sincerely,

Ken Morris

