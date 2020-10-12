Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 12, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Ken Morris

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

- Advertisement -

I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick is a homeowner and business owner on the island and has chosen Coronado as the place to raise his young family, who will benefit from a strong public-school system. Thus, it would be an understatement to say the success of the community is of paramount importance to him. If you haven’t met Nick, you’ll quickly find that his experience as a partner at one of the most prestigious accounting firms in the world brings an unparalleled depth of experience in tax, business consulting, and finance that will directly benefit our school system, children, and community. I implore you to take the time to learn more about Nick, what he believes in, and how he can help.

Sincerely,
Ken Morris

- Advertisement -

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

First Annual Crown Classic Golf Tournament – Nov. 8, 2020

Announcing the first annual Crown Classic Golf Tournament benefitting Coronado Schools Foundation and Coronado Safe #foretheyouth. This fundraiser on November 8, 2020 is about...
Read more
Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Lobby Book Store Open

With the reopening of the Coronado Public Library, the small lobby book shop maintained by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is...
Read more
Community News

Turkey Coloring Contest 2020 – Open Through Nov. 5

Recreation and Golf Services in partnership with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club are hosting the annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children grades K-5th. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 9, 2020

https://youtu.be/L6xuluRMQlgCoronado will host free Halloween activities this year. Find out all about the drive-thru trick-or-treating event and social media Halloween contests in the latest...
Read more
Community News

Nado Halloween Drive for Monarch School

From Girl Scout Troop #5548Dear Coronado,Please help us make it a fun Halloween for underprivileged kids at the Monarch School! There will be no...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more
Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
People

“Empire Builder” Showcases John D. Spreckels’ Influence on Coronado and San Diego

Reaching far beyond Coronado, John Diedrich Spreckels greatly influenced the growth of San Diego at the end of the 19th and beginning of the...
Read more
People

Carter Grimes: From the Nado Sun to the Avon Farms Ice

When you think of Southern California sports, what comes to mind? Is it surfing? Water polo? Swimming? Or perhaps baseball or soccer? Whatever sport...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.