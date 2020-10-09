City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 9, 2020

- Advertisement -

Coronado will host free Halloween activities this year. Find out all about the drive-thru trick-or-treating event and social media Halloween contests in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the City’s new direction in parking in the commercial corridor beginning Jan. 1 that includes removing all meters; the City’s new leaf blower ordinance and upcoming virtual electric leaf blower demonstration; the Columbus Day holiday schedule; medal and T-shirt pickup for those who have completed the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge; wireless printing at the Library; and Boston, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.