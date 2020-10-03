Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 3, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Richard Lederer’s Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents

By Coronado Public Library Events

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who was our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist and American history quizmaster Richard Lederer will illuminate the feats, fates, families, foibles, and firsts of our American presidents in the nonpartisan virtual talk “Fascinating Facts about Our Presidents.” The Coronado Public Library will host this virtual talk on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 am. It is sure to be informative and entertaining

- Advertisement -

Richard Lederer

Richard Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current titles, A Treasury of Halloween Humor and A Treasury of Christmas Humor. He is a founding co-host of “A Way With Words,” broadcast on KPBS.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Lederer’s syndicated column, “Lederer on Language,” appears in newspapers and magazines throughout the United States, including the San Diego Union-Tribune. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavel winner.

To receive the Zoom link for this event, sign up via the library calendar at cplevents.org. Contact Jacqueline Luna, Adult Services Librarian, at 619-522-2479 or jluna@coronado.ca.us with any questions.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Community Gives Thanks to Coronado Police and Fire Departments

It's always nice to feel appreciated. And it's also nice to be the giver of appreciation. Dozens of community members and businesses came together...
Read more
Community News

Kids and Screen Time – Zoom Lecture

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Dr. Katherine Nguyen Williams will co-host a virtual lecture on Zoom for Coronado Public Library users along...
Read more
Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Community News

Wine Tasters “Zoom” to Paso Robles for Rotary’s End Polio Now Event

Locals interested in an entertaining wine night signed up to “come away” to Paso Robles Friday, September 25 for a virtual getaway, tasty sips,...
Read more
Community News

Herd Immunity: Corralling the Facts

By Aneri Pattani, Kaiser Health NewsFor a term that’s at least 100 years old, “herd immunity” has gained new life in 2020.It starred in...
Read more
Community News

Over 3,500 Pounds of Trash Removed from Coronado! (video)

Thank you to everyone who participated in Emerald Keepers' CAN THE TRASH during September! Drawing prizes included 22 local gift certificates purchased...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Library Offers Dramatic New Program for Young Actors

Do you have a star in the making at home? Coronado Public Library proudly presents a new online drama series for youth participants, ages...
Read more
Community News

September Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in...
Read more
Community News

Library Invites Nominations for the 2021 Community Read

The Coronado Public Library invites readers to submit suggestions for the 2021 Coronado Community Read program through the Coronado Community Read website at www.coronado.ca.us/communityread2021....
Read more
Community News

Library Launches Self-Care Program

Self care means many things. It can mean taking a moment for yourself, spending time doing things you love, or simply reminding yourself that...
Read more
Community News

Inspired by a True Nature Story, Library Program Takes Flight

August is hurricane season, but what does that mean for birds? Pick up your own free copy of the book Numenia and the Hurricane by...
Read more
Community News

Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library invites community members to explore different spices used in dishes...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jeff FarrellI have had the pleasure of interacting with John Duncan on many occasions over the years in youth sports. He has...
Read more

Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ed DoughertyPlease consider this my endorsement of Nick Kato as a member of the Coronado School Board.Admittedly, I have never served on...
Read more

Candidate Endorsement for John Duncan

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonCoronado residents are extremely fortunate to have John Duncan, a very experienced, talented candidate running for the empty City Council seat....
Read more

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.