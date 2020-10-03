Richard Lederer’s Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who was our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist and American history quizmaster Richard Lederer will illuminate the feats, fates, families, foibles, and firsts of our American presidents in the nonpartisan virtual talk “Fascinating Facts about Our Presidents.” The Coronado Public Library will host this virtual talk on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 am. It is sure to be informative and entertaining

Richard Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current titles, A Treasury of Halloween Humor and A Treasury of Christmas Humor. He is a founding co-host of “A Way With Words,” broadcast on KPBS.

Dr. Lederer’s syndicated column, “Lederer on Language,” appears in newspapers and magazines throughout the United States, including the San Diego Union-Tribune. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavel winner.

To receive the Zoom link for this event, sign up via the library calendar at cplevents.org. Contact Jacqueline Luna, Adult Services Librarian, at 619-522-2479 or jluna@coronado.ca.us with any questions.