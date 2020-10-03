Kids and Screen Time – Zoom Lecture

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Dr. Katherine Nguyen Williams will co-host a virtual lecture on Zoom for Coronado Public Library users along with Julia Allen, LCSW. “Dr. Kat,” as she is known on BellaVTv’s “Ask Dr. Kat” show, has noticed screen time is a common concern among parents in the wake of the pandemic. Allen, a licensed therapist in La Jolla, agrees.

“Not all screen time is bad,” said Dr. Williams. She believes it is the quality of screen time, such as when children research something for school or watch an educational program, that matters. Dr. Williams explained how losing one’s self while playing a video game is more of a source for concern. During the lecture, parents will have the opportunity to hear from both hosts and ask questions. In addition to discussing the effects of increased media consumption in school-aged children, the colleagues will advise parents on how to address children’s fears and how to explain the significant societal changes that have taken place since March.

Dr. Williams works as a licensed psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at Rady Children’s Hospital and as Associate Clinical Professor at the School of Medicine, UCSD. Allen, a licensed therapist with a private practice in La Jolla, specializes in providing therapy to children, teenagers, and families. She has more than a decade of experience working with children in educational, residential and mental health settings.

Registration for “Kids, Screens, and Coronavirus” is available at cplevents.org. The Zoom invitation will be sent out the day before the event.

Katia Graham, children’s librarian, set up the event. “Many parents have come into the library and raised the issue of screen time in recent weeks,” she said. “This event will be an excellent means through which parents can get their questions answered by professionals and become more informed.” A parent herself, Graham will be tuning in for the talk.