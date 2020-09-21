Coronado Bliss Salon Offering Free Cuts for CPD and CFD

Coronado Bliss Salon is honoring our Police and Fire Department with free haircuts. Coronado’s police and firefighters spend countless hours away from their families working as a team to protect our community. Our salon understands the importance of team work and unity and would like to recognize them for their sacrifice and service to our community. With that we will be working as a team to donate our time and give each member of both departments a free haircut.

