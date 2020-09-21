Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Coronado Bliss Salon Offering Free Cuts for CPD and CFD

By Managing Editor

Coronado Bliss Salon is honoring our Police and Fire Department with free haircuts. Coronado’s police and firefighters spend countless hours away from their families working as a team to protect our community. Our salon understands the importance of team work and unity and would like to recognize them for their sacrifice and service to our community. With that we will be working as a team to donate our time and give each member of both departments a free haircut.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

