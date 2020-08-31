Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in dishes around the world. Registrants will pick up the monthly spice selection at the library, cook with it, and join other food enthusiasts on Zoom to talk about what they made, what they might like to try next, and their thoughts about the spice.

This month’s meeting will be held via Zoom on Friday, September 25 at 2 pm. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom invitation and instructions on how to pick up a spice packet for the September “Spice It Up, Coronado” program. Register for the program through the library event calendar.

For the month of September, we will be exploring ground fenugreek, an Indian spice. All spices come pre-packaged. Only one registrant per household, please. Space is limited, so sign up today!

Programs are made possible by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.

