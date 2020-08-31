Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

September Spice It Up, Coronado!

By Coronado Public Library Events

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in dishes around the world. Registrants will pick up the monthly spice selection at the library, cook with it, and join other food enthusiasts on Zoom to talk about what they made, what they might like to try next, and their thoughts about the spice.

This month’s meeting will be held via Zoom on Friday, September 25 at 2 pm. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom invitation and instructions on how to pick up a spice packet for the September “Spice It Up, Coronado” program. Register for the program through the library event calendar.

For the month of September, we will be exploring ground fenugreek, an Indian spice. All spices come pre-packaged. Only one registrant per household, please. Space is limited, so sign up today!

Programs are made possible by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.

Coronado Public Library Events

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

