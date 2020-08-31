Library Launches Self-Care Program

Self care means many things. It can mean taking a moment for yourself, spending time doing things you love, or simply reminding yourself that self care is important. While this can be hard to do when there’s laundry to be folded, children to help with virtual classwork, or with the hundred other things that we must do each day, the Coronado Public Library has come up with a way to help.

Beginning September 1, the library will have a monthly self-care kit available for pick up through our curbside service. Each kit will include a calming craft, tea, links to helpful library resources and more. Participants will receive a zoom link enabling them to connect, learn more about each theme and view a demonstration on the benefits of each kit.

The first virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at 4 pm. The September kit places a focus on mindfulness and provides items to promote taking that moment for yourself. Mindfulness is a mental state used to focus on the moment. It’s often used in meditation to check in with yourself in that time, letting go of feelings you don’t need, and accepting how you feel right then. In everyday life it can be used to center yourself and can be especially helpful in times of stress. To reserve your kit and receive the zoom link, email jluna@coronado.ca.us. Supplies are limited so kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The Library’s curbside service hours are Monday-Friday 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday 10 am to 1 pm. Patrons can call the library and let staff know they are in front of the library, and we will bring out the kits.

Stay tuned for more wellness focused virtual events. New kits will be released on the 1st Monday of each month. This program is made possible by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library. For information, call 619-522-7390.