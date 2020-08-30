Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Sunday, August 30, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

Promoted Partner Content

By Orion Capital Management LLC

by Peter Thoms, CFA

Big Day For Stock Splits

- Advertisement -

On Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will split their stocks. Shareholders of Apple (Ticker: AAPL) will receive four shares of “new” Apple for each share they owned at the close on Friday. Shareholders of Tesla (Ticker: TSLA) will receive five shares of “new” Tesla stock for every share they owned on Friday. The share prices will be reduced by the same proportions. AAPL closed on Friday at $499 per share so will open on Monday at about $125 per share. TSLA closed at $2,213 so it will open on Monday at about $442. The dollar value of investors’ holdings will not change as the splits are done.

Understanding Stock Splits

Should Investors Care About Stock Splits?

The putative reason that companies split their stocks is to make their individual shares more “accessible” to a wider range of investors, therefore presumably increasing the pool of potential buyers along with deepening trading liquidity. The market capitalization of a company does not change when its stock splits. In a 2-for-1 split, for example, a company doubles the number of shares outstanding but halves the per-share price. Thus, the split itself does not do anything mechanical to increase the company’s market capitalization. However, there is evidence that a stock split engenders increased investor confidence and goodwill, and it often precipitates increased trading in a stock before and after the split. There is a perception among some investors that a stock is somehow “cheaper” after a split and therefore more desirable.

- Advertisement -

There are a number of studies on the effects of stock splits that show that companies that split their shares, on average, have outperformed those that do not. If you think about it, this is logical. Companies that do stock splits have normally enjoyed significant stock price appreciation. (If you are doing a 4-for-1 split, something good has probably happened to your stock recently. If your stock has been stuck at $30 for five years, there is not much reason to do a split.) Companies that have done many stock splits are an elite and very successful group, so it stands to reason that they have, as a group, outperformed the broader market. But, in our view, their stocks outperformed because their businesses grew rapidly and successfully, not because they engaged in any stock splits.

At Orion, we are indifferent as to whether companies split their stocks or not. Ultimately stocks trade around the fundamentals of growth in revenues, dividends and profits. Whether there are more or fewer shares outstanding does not affect these business metrics or the company’s market capitalization. While stock splits can augur a temporary bullish sentiment for investors, they do not, in and of themselves, make stocks perform over the longer term. It is the companies themselves that, by generating strong business performance, make their stocks go up. Strongly performing companies are likely to see their share prices increase, with or without stock splits. Take Amazon (AMZN), for example. The per-share price is $3,410 today and the last split the company did was in 1999. No split required.

This piece is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Individuals should consult their own advisors for investment advice.

Feel free to call or email us to discuss your portfolio or the markets.

Read more of our financial market commentary here: Commentary

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Pole Fed vs Traditional Window Cleaning Methods

Has your window cleaner arrived for the job with a tank, hoses and a long pole attached? Modern technology has brought pure water systems...
Read more
Business

Assessing Your Stress: An Important First Step to Finding The Relief You Need

With everything going on in the world right now, it is no surprise that many of us may be feeling particularly on edge and...
Read more
Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend! Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of...
Read more
Business

Gyms Embrace Outdoor Workouts During Coronavirus Pandemic

After years of planning, Erin Ayres opened her studio, Yoga on C, in the beginning of July. About a week later, Governor Gavin Newsom...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Will the Four Horsemen Trample Your Retirement?

After decades of working and saving diligently, you are probably looking forward to a steady stream of income to fund an enjoyable and productive...
Read more
Business

Time To Come Out Of Our Bunkers?

by Peter Thoms, CFA, MBAThe first quarter ended with pervasive fears about the long-term damage COVID-19 would do to our collective health and to...
Read more
Business

Should You Care About The CARES Act?

Making the most of your personal finances requires that you do the big things right, of course, but also that you do many small...
Read more
Business

How Can Stocks be Going Up? (Video)

Peter Thoms, Orion’s Founder and Portfolio Manager, provides a stock market update and answers the question: “How can stocks be going up when the...
Read more
Business

Financial Markets Update (Video)

Jeff Rotherham CFP®, Orion's Director of Financial Planning, offers a 2 minute  financial market update.Investor sentiment has gone from near-apocalyptic to cautiously optimistic in just...
Read more
Business

Investing: Feds Bring Out Bazookas

We would like to again first offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the dedicated medical professionals and first responders who are...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.