Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
BusinessSports

Gyms Embrace Outdoor Workouts During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Tyra Wu

After years of planning, Erin Ayres opened her studio, Yoga on C, in the beginning of July. About a week later, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state mandate forcing her to shut down. Now she’s taking advantage of Coronado city council’s decision to allow gyms and fitness businesses to hold workouts in city-owned outdoor spaces. Ayres holds yoga classes everyday at 10 am in Spreckels Park. 

“Being able to be together in the park, it’s uplifted us,” Ayres said. “Even though we’re 6 feet apart, we’re together.” 

- Advertisement -

Yoga on C is offering yoga classes every morning at Spreckels Park. Photo courtesy of Erin Ayres.

She heard from word of mouth that the city was offering free commercial permits for gyms to use Spreckels Park, Bradley Field or the beach. She jumped at the opportunity, sending Mayor Bailey a message on social media. Within three days, she was approved to start teaching at Spreckels Park. Although it’s not the same as being in the studio, her clients are happy to be outside. 

- Advertisement -

“They’re so positive, so upbeat, so lovely,” Ayres said. “They talk about how much they love the sunshine and the breeze. [During quarantine] you forget how beautiful it is to be around each other.” 

Before the city approved parks for commercial use, Ayres was teaching classes via Instagram Live twice a day. Her home setup was improvised; she says she took an I-pad, balanced it on her 4-year-old daughter’s chair and just started filming. 

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on Instagram filming myself for the world to see,” Ayres said. 

Although the transition was difficult, she thinks the shutdown actually allowed for more people to try out yoga, from the comfort of their homes. Her practice has been particularly helpful during these uncertain times. 

“Yoga helps our mind, our body and our spirit,” Ayres said. “A lot has been taken away. For me, I’m realizing how much small things in life are amplified.”

In the fall, Ayres plans to continue sharing her love of yoga by organizing a teacher training course through the Yoga Alliance. 

Another local gym, Sweat Equity, has also taken to the outdoors to continue serving the community. The owners have created a makeshift gym in their parking lot.

“We are just so grateful to have the opportunity to stay open in a capacity that allows us to deliver a great product that our clients really enjoy and help be a bright spot in their days,” owner Liz Merrill said.

She and her husband say the transition has come with some challenges, but their clients have been very supportive. 

“We needed to come up with new programming for our circuit style workouts, and get a smooth process of moving the gym equipment out every morning and in every night but overall we were able to pull it off without missing a day of workouts,” Merrill said. 

Like Ayres, she hopes that people embrace being active as a way to cope during the pandemic. 

“Being overweight has been proven to be a huge pre-existing condition to people who are getting really sick and dying from Covid,” Merill said. “The fitness community could be a huge factor in helping Americans stay healthy in general, but especially in times like this.”

Yoga on C
Yoga on C Facebook Page
176 C Avenue, Coronado

Sweat Equity Facebook Page
1007 Isabella Avenue, Coronado

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Tyra Wu
Tyra Wu
Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement, Part 3

by Jeff Rotherham, CFP®, MSAFP Defeating The Horsemen Part III of IIIThis is part three of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horseman of Retirement Income”. In part...
Read more
Business

Outdoor Recreation Companies Adapt to Pandemic Restrictions

As people look for things to do during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to the outdoors. Local outdoor recreation companies are implementing new...
Read more
Business

The Little Club Awaits a Safe Reopening

While many businesses have suffered due to COVID-19, some have remained closed for an exorbitant amount of time. As discussed earlier this month, Village...
Read more
Business

What is Health Psychology and How Can It Help?

At some point in our lives, many of us have likely felt frustrated, anxious, or down because of an illness or injury. And most...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Business

Vaccine Progress Buoys Investors

Investors Keeping Faith As confirmed virus cases continue to grow across the U.S., predominately on the West Coast and in the Sunbelt, investors seem to...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Emily Foster I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations,...
Read more

Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Pam WilsonCoronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response...
Read more

Money Shamefully Spent

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry AustinAm I the only one to feel outraged that the Mayor and Council, under cover of restricted public involvement, gave away...
Read more

More Questions Than Answers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonThere are days when I cannot believe the vitriol to be read on the pages of Coronado publications or online. I...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Community Hero: Grace Del Bagno – Coronado Police Officer (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/ePfWJySojuk
Read more
People

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace's Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Coronado Picture-Perfect from the Outside; Not Always So Pretty for a Person of Color

Esme Ronis knew that she was different from the rest of her family. Born in La Paz, Mexico, and adopted by a white family,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
Obituaries

Sue Tushingham McNary (1937-2020)

Sue Tushingham McNary, an internationally renowned artist, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.