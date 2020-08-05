Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

The Necessary Reckoning

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Kenneth Fitzgerald

Writer Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning on race. It was set off by the videotaped murder of George Floyd – which followed the videotaped murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, and other black men. As reflected in massive street protests, pro-Black Lives Matter demonstrations by professional athletes (sports are back!), and belated scuttling of racial stereotypes in consumer products (so long, Aunt Jemima), people of all creeds are now earnestly listening to the stories of African Americans about what life in America is really like for them. The stories range from subtle stereotyping in popular culture, casually racist jokes among kids in schools, to angry confrontations with “Karens” in public parks, to terrifying encounters with police pointing guns.

In finally coming to terms with why things are as they are, Americans are acknowledging with newfound candor the ugly reality of American history. Racism in America started with the original sin of slavery, progressed with the hypocritical declaration by the slave owner Thomas Jefferson that “all men are created equal,” and was codified in the Constitution, which decreed each slave’s worth as three-fifths of a person for the purpose of determining representation in Congress. Institutional racism evolved with the establishment of America’s first police forces, which were organized to catch escaped slaves. Jim Crow laws, the Tulsa race massacre, a thriving KKK, segregation, redlined housing, violent beatings of peaceful civil rights protesters like the late John Lewis, underfunded inner city schools, and day-to-day discrimination against people of color combined to create a persistent problem of economic oppression that belies the veneer of equal opportunity in America. Law enforcement has been chronically plagued by racial profiling, overcharging of minorities for drug offenses by prosecutors, disparate sentencing, and the resulting warehousing of African American men in prison. The United States remains a stubbornly striated society, rather than a true melting pot. African Americans are seen by too many as a dangerous underclass, to be feared and kept at bay. Just as there is a wide spectrum of people in America – from the liberally educated and well-intentioned to the brutish and malevolent, there is a spectrum of prejudicial behavior in America, from unconscious bias to blatant violence.

- Advertisement -

Now, finally, most people want to be woke, rather than looking back at America’s past through the gauzy lens of “America can do no wrong” nostalgia. America can do wrong, has done wrong, and is doing wrong by African Americans. That’s the truth in the Moment, and an unprecedented number of Americans are embracing it, recognizing that honesty and patriotism are not mutually exclusive.

My hope is that the truth of the Moment becomes a new moment of truth more generally. If democracy is to survive, and if we are to meet the great challenges facing us, we must commit to truth as a moral imperative. Honesty must be a prerequisite to any discussion over important issues, including race, and how our children are educated about race in schools.

- Advertisement -

Here in Coronado, a petition is circulating online to prevent the school district from implementing its plan to combat racism. The petition demands that the school district “reject solidarity with BLM, as BLM is a Marxist organization, not an educational institution.” The petition solicitation claims that BLM teaches its “own radical 13 Guiding Principles including ‘disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family.’” Echoing this assertion, a letter to the editor in last week’s Eagle-Journal stated that the BLM organization “lists the destruction of the nuclear family as one of its goals.”

Except it doesn’t. The BLM website being misquoted by the anti-BLM advocates in town actually says: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.” BLM does not list destruction of the nuclear family as one of its goals. It merely advocates for community-based caring for non-nuclear families, regardless of whether they fit the traditional mold. Support for single parents shouldn’t be controversial. But by mischaracterizing BLM’s call to support them as a call for destruction of the nuclear family, local partisans are trying to sow division to disrupt the school district’s efforts to meet the moment. The offending call to action by Superintendent Karl Mueller? “Racism and hate must never be accepted; especially in our schools where children are entitled to feel safe, valued, and respected. We have important action to take, now, in order to make CUSD a more inclusive and just community.” This is Marxism? It sounds like equality to me.

The misleading statements behind this petition drive are symptomatic of the larger disease of dishonesty afflicting the body politic like the malignant tumor that it is. Donald Trump has led America in an age of lies, where falsehoods have become the common currency in the marketplace of ideas. On Monday of this week, when U.S. coronavirus deaths surpassed 150,000 (by far the highest death toll in the world), Trump proclaimed, “We have done as well as any nation.” His false statements about the dangers of mail-in voting are just more of the same. But he is using those statements as a justification for attempting to delay the election. This president is literally attempting to destroy democracy through the weaponry of lies.

Let’s do better here at home. We cannot afford to tolerate dishonesty or disingenuousness in matters of public importance. If America is to be exceptional, Americans must rediscover a reverence for truth. We must reject lies in whatever medium they are transmitted – whether in a presidential tweet, a social media post, or a local civic debate. May the great reckoning on race give way to a larger reckoning on truth.

Kenneth Fitzgerald

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Stacy KeszeiDear Fellow Coronado Residents,I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Mob Comes for Crown Manor

Submitted by Ryan CraneIt wasn’t long after I moved to Coronado that I heard about an infamous local Facebook group. A new acquaintance of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stacy Keszei Annouces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Stacy KeszeiDear Fellow Coronado Residents,I am proud to announce my candidacy for Coronado Unified School District Trustee. As a Coronado Village resident,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Mob Comes for Crown Manor

Submitted by Ryan CraneIt wasn’t long after I moved to Coronado that I heard about an infamous local Facebook group. A new acquaintance of...
Read more
Community News

Outdoor Thrift Shop on August 8

Coronado’s Christ Church Thrift Shop will be open outdoors on Saturday, August 8 during its usual hours of 10 AM to 1 PM. It...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 31, 2020

https://youtu.be/YIyI2Uz_Gf8The City is asking businesses to post fliers asking residents and visitors to Mask Up! Coronado. Find out more about Coronado’s ongoing campaign stressing...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Necessary Reckoning

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Kenneth FitzgeraldWriter Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning...
Read more

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more

Nick Kato Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoDear Friends and Neighbors,I am writing to introduce myself to you as I begin my campaign for a seat on the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Outdoor Recreation Companies Adapt to Pandemic Restrictions

As people look for things to do during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to the outdoors. Local outdoor recreation companies are implementing new...
Read more
People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: A Series on the Coronado Police Department

Being pulled over in your car for a traffic violation is what most people’s impression of police is based on. Coronado Police Chief Chuck...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanI am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District School Board. I look forward to bringing a...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.