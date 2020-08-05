Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding Beginning Aug. 10

Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding! This year, Coronado Public Library’s annual Harry Potter Day, a summer tradition in Coronado, will transform into a week of virtual wizarding events. Previously, children and teens have been invited to explore Diagon Alley, attend a banquet in the Great Hall, or go to classes taught by Hogwarts’ finest wizards. This year, would-be wizards can attend virtual sessions taught by Hogwarts’ esteemed professors starting Monday, August 10.

Tune into Coronado Public Library’s Facebook page each day at 3 pm to participate in that day’s event! If you can’t make it at 3 pm, recordings of the videos will be available on the Coronado Public Library’s Facebook page once each program concludes. This year, attendees will learn about the history of wands and make their own wands, learn wand movements at Charms class, make Pentium Elementum during potions class, and plant a Snorgelpuff! On Friday, August 14, the library will host a virtual Harry Potter trivia event to conclude the week’s festivities.

Wizarding kits will be available to pick up starting Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, while supplies last. Each kit will include a schedule for the week, instructions for each day’s class, and most of the materials to participate in each event! Kits will be available while supplies last through the library’s curbside pickup service, open Monday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. All children and teens are invited to pick up a kit and have some wizarding fun!

Head to coronadolibrary.org for more information, information on how to sign up, and to discover new fun books to enjoy!