Library’s Instagram Photography Contest! #capturecoronado

Attention amateur photographers!

The library has launched a weekly Instagram photo contest to capture the beauty of our Crown City! Each week will have a different theme!

To participate, just tag Coronado Public Library in your photo or use #capturecoronado on Instagram. We’ll look at the posted photos each Thursday and repost the winning photo and award the photographer with a gift card to a Coronado establishment. Winners will be chosen at random. The winner of this week’s “Beach theme” will win a gift card to Tartine European Café and Bistro.

Get your picture in by Thursday, August 6th to be entered into this week’s contest! And be on the lookout for the next photo theme on Friday.

