Monday, July 13, 2020

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – July 13, 2020

By Managing Editor

New COVID-19-related Closures Take Effect on Wednesday, July 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, July 13, that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases around the state, fitness centers, places of worship, hair salons and barbershops, among other businesses, must be closed again.

The closures must begin Wednesday morning, July 15, for those affected businesses, including malls, offices for non-essential sectors, and personal care services, per San Diego County health officials. The move affected many businesses that were only recently allowed to reopen.

Last week, dine-in restaurants; wineries and tasting rooms; movie theaters; family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys; zoos and museums; and cardrooms, were required to close.

The governor’s order includes the Community Center’s fitness center.

Read the full city update HERE.

-----
