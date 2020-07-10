Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 10, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 10, 2020

By Managing Editor

With a prohibition on indoor dining, the City is offering restaurants options to continue serving patrons. Find out about rules relaxed in May for temporary outdoor seating in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about how many people and teams are forming to take on the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge, a fitness trifecta sponsored by the City; new Library book-drop containers; a recent accident involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists; a brief Fourth of July update; a public art walking tour promotion; and Wyatt, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

