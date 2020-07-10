City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 10, 2020

With a prohibition on indoor dining, the City is offering restaurants options to continue serving patrons. Find out about rules relaxed in May for temporary outdoor seating in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about how many people and teams are forming to take on the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge, a fitness trifecta sponsored by the City; new Library book-drop containers; a recent accident involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists; a brief Fourth of July update; a public art walking tour promotion; and Wyatt, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.