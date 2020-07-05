Bald Eagle Admitted for Care on July Fourth Holiday at Project Wildlife

On the 4th of July holiday, San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife admitted a bald eagle, the national bird of the United States of America. The magnificent bird was rescued and brought in by SoCal Parrots after it had been observed on the ground for a couple of days at Barrett Honor Camp in Alpine.

The bald eagle is dehydrated, has been given fluids and also been treated for mites. While the prognosis is guarded, the bird’s condition is stable in the critical care unit at the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center.

It is extremely rare for San Diego Humane Society to admit a bald eagle. SDHS is hoping this majestic bird will respond well to its treatment so it can be released back into the wild soon again.

No other details about the bird’s condition are available at this time.