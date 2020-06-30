Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, June 30, 2020

By Managing Editor
Mask Up! Coronado Plans Face Covering Giveaway July 3 & 4

Coronado expects to see large crowds this weekend with many people coming from San Diego and out of state. The Coronado Police Department provided masks to people in the commercial district in May to those who were not wearing them. Officers noticed people, particularly those from areas where masks are not or were not required, were within six feet of others without masks. For the protection of Coronado residents and all visitors, the masks will be handed out by volunteers, staff and Police Service Officers.

The observed Fourth of July holiday is Friday, July 3, which makes it a long weekend. Masks will be provided free to people in the City’s commercial district. More face covering giveaways are planned.

More details here.

Coronado Celebrates 130 th Birthday with Virtual Community Challenge

Coronado is looking to achieve a fitness triple crown: getting people active during the pandemic while practicing social distancing; building community; and celebrating the City’s 130 th anniversary.
The “Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge: Actively Celebrating 130 Years of Community” is an initiative by the City of Coronado to inspire residents to come together, challenge themselves and their neighbors, and commit to completing 130 miles of any physical activity, all while meeting COVID-19 public health guidelines. The challenge celebrates 130 years since Coronado’s incorporation as a city on Dec. 11, 1890.

More details here.

County Imposes Restaurant Curfew; Requires Bars, Breweries, Wineries to Close if No Food is Served

Effective Wednesday, July 1, restaurants in San Diego County must close at 10 p.m., per the County’s Public Health Officer. County officials say they are hoping to avoid a sudden surge in local hospitals of patients suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses.

More details here.

Read the full city update here.

 

-----
