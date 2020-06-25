Top News: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Navy Region Southwest and CUSD Agree on Lease Terms for Child Development Center

By Managing Editor

Early Childhood Development CenterOn Monday, June 22nd, a lease agreement was finalized between the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) and the United States of America, acting by and through the Department of the Navy. The agreement affords the Navy use of the Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) facilities for a much needed Child Development Center. CUSD retains Crown Preschool facility and will continue offering preschool services to the community.

The terms include Navy use for approximately 18,000 SF of indoor classroom and office space, 46,000 SF of outdoor playground and blacktop, and use of existing designated parking spaces along Sixth Street.

This agreement is a reflection of the strong collaboration between CUSD and the US Navy. In addition, this union is emblematic of the strong connection between our Navy families and the community of Coronado. The Navy has an immediate need for adequate child care facilities as military-connected families currently face long waiting lists for placement. Under the Local Control Funding Formula, CUSD receives $1,500 less per pupil than neighboring San Diego County districts. Finding creative ways to support the CUSD budget without sacrificing programs for students is critical. We believe that the lease agreement is a win-win for both CUSD and the US Navy and is a perfect fit for our supportive, tight knit community.

The Navy will assume control of the leased premises, located at 199 Sixth Street, on June 26th, 2020.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

