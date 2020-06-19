City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 19, 2020

The City will soon manage and maintain state Routes 75 and 282. Find out what that means for the community in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an upcoming virtual scoping meeting on a plan for suicide deterrents on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge; a Council-approved increase in the business loan program to $20,000; a new commercial public restroom partnership program; and Vader, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

