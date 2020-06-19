COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, June 19, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 19, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City will soon manage and maintain state Routes 75 and 282. Find out what that means for the community in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about an upcoming virtual scoping meeting on a plan for suicide deterrents on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge; a Council-approved increase in the business loan program to $20,000; a new commercial public restroom partnership program; and Vader, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

