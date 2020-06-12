City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 12, 2020

Parking restrictions due to the pandemic have been fully lifted in Coronado. Find out what other restrictions have been lifted and what is reopening, including youth camps, the 50-meter pool and the fitness center, in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of Silver Strand State Beach and the North Beach Dog Wash Station; what remains closed; planning for the Fourth of July holiday; the Hotel del Coronado improvements to Avenida del Sol; the Library’s Summer Reading Program; and Dusty, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.