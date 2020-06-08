COVID-19 in San Diego:
Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

By Coronado Times
Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In early March we started covering COVID-19 and have published many stories on this topic in order to keep our community informed, safe and connected. As restrictions were slowly starting to be lifted, George Floyd was inhumanely killed by Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police.

The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others are part of a bigger and systemic issue which our Coronado community and publication are beginning to confront. Generations of explicit and implicit racism and bias have contributed directly to this moment.

In the last 10 days, we have published over a dozen articles covering peaceful protests, the growing George Floyd memorial and local voices who have experienced racism within our community. We will continue to use this publication as a platform to educate, start uncomfortable conversations and share real stories.

While The Coronado Times continues to cover this difficult subject, we will do so imperfectly. I ask that you would be gracious with our publication and staff as we examine ways to listen, learn and take action against racial injustice.

Steve Johnson
Publisher, The Coronado Times
steve@coronadotimes.com

 

Editor’s Note:  Article updated to specify that George Floyd was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police.

