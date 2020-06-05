COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, June 5, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 5, 2020

By Managing Editor

Dog Beach and Sunset Park have reopened. Find out what else is open and what is still closed in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about who closes the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and why; the City’s monitoring of the public’s safety in light of recent protests as well as its support of free speech; work to begin soon at Avenida del Sol on the new main entrance to the Hotel del Coronado; a rotation of fire trucks in town; the next Osher lecture; upcoming blood drives; and Violet, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

