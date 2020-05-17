Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding a possible body floating in San Diego Bay. The body was located near the area of Embarcadero Marina Park North and appeared to be a deceased older male. Harbor Police officers responded and recovered the body from the water.

At this time, the deceased male has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, however the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

