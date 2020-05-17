COVID-19 in San Diego:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

By Managing Editor

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding a possible body floating in San Diego Bay. The body was located near the area of Embarcadero Marina Park North and appeared to be a deceased older male. Harbor Police officers responded and recovered the body from the water.

At this time, the deceased male has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, however the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Embarcadero Marina Park North. Image: Port of San Diego

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

