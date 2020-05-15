COVID-19 in San Diego:
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 15, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City Council held a special meeting May 8. Find out how the Council voted on the only topic on the agenda – the reopening of local businesses in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the reopening of the Skatepark today and how the Boathouse and Library Curbside Book Pickup reopenings went; how the monitoring of City parks is going; a special video Memorial Day Ceremony to be held this year; and an update on the Lifeline Business Loan Program.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

