“Serotonin Rising” – Watch for Free

Watch Free – the DALAI LAMA, DEEPAK CHOPRA, Dr. JOE DISPENZA and Dr. LARRY DOSSEY starring in the world’s first truly “Feel Good” Movie, SEROTONIN RISING.

Winner of the Boulder and Vail International Film Festivals, this Surf’s Up Studios production features interviews with the National Institutes of Health Chief Scientist, Dr. Jordon Grafman.

Grafman discovered humans can raise-up their body’s feel-good chemicals and strengthen their immune systems through kind acts toward others.

It gets better – recipients of good deeds and observers of kind acts also saw a rise in their Serotonin levels and a boost to their immune systems!

Complimentary Serotonin Rising movie link thanks to Tony Perri and Surf’s Up Studios:

https://youtu.be/VOl55A5zNEA