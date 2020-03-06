Demystifying Design: Time to Design for the 2020 Flower Show!

Since the 2019 flower show last year, the Coronado Floral Association has offered workshops focusing on the basics of floral design and techniques. With the 2020 Coronado Flower Show slated for April 18 & 19, it is now time to make specific plans!

The public is invited to attend a free workshop, at the Coronado Public Library, to learn about what each Design Tent will feature this year and how designers work to prepare an entry for this year’s show. Join us for bagels and coffee on March 14 at 9:00 am, and be inspired to participate this year. Invite your friends… this is one workshop you will not want to miss!

The Coronado Floral Association (CFA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community service organization dedicated to enriching lives through education in, and showcasing of, flowers, plants, and gardens. Specifically, we:

Encourage and foster knowledge of horticulture.

Promote the love and use of flowers.

Encourage community beautification (including homes, schools, and public grounds).

Produce the Annual Coronado Flower Show (in partnership with the City of Coronado).

When you join CFA, you become part of this annual tradition of floral magic and beauty that blooms each Spring. Everywhere throughout the community, Coronado citizens prep and tweak their gardens, home fronts, and store fronts in hopes of winning the elusive blue ribbon. At the Flower Show event, 100 plus volunteer judges examine and award competitive ribbons to Coronado home fronts, apartment buildings, condominium complexes, churches, businesses, and school gardens. In addition, over 250 CFA volunteers work to make the Flower Show weekend a success. We are a community united in the continued beautification of Coronado. We encourage everyone interested in the Flower Show and in the beautification of homes and gardens, using plants and flowers, to join the Coronado Floral Association. Go to: http://coronadofloralassoc.com/ for more information!