Join the Chamber in Applauding Military Kids at the 36th Annual Military Ball

When it comes to showing our heartfelt appreciation for the military and their families, there’s one Coronado event that really goes above and beyond – both in terms of honoring our servicemen and women, and creating a treasured memory for life. We at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to be part of this special night.

The 36th Annual Salute to the Military Ball is a lavish black-tie event to be held at the fabled Hotel Del Coronado on Saturday April 18th 2020.

Of the 400 people attending, 200 will comprise military personnel and their guests and the other half is made up of members of the Coronado community who want to show their sincere support and add a rousing cheer to the celebrations. Last year we shined a spotlight on Military Spouses and this year we are applauding our Military Kids.

Military Ball Committee Chairman Mike Woiwode (who is co-chairing the event with CAPT John DePree) says, “In a city where everyone either is or knows a military kid, it is a great thing to witness our active duty experiencing a night out like no other, and an honor to be able to share it with them.”

The ball is made possible by its generous sponsors: for 2020 the Title Sponsor is Hilton Worldwide, the Cocktail Sponsor is PenFed Credit Union and California American Water Company are kindly underwriting tables for Veterans and Coronado residents who grew up in military families.

There is still the opportunity for you or your company to sponsor or co-sponsor a table – one great option is sponsoring the Military Spouse table attended by partners of those on deployment ($2,500). Or you could purchase a Host a Hero ticket for $250, knowing that your act of kindness means a service member will be truly spoiled in your name!

Alternatively, you can buy a pair of tickets for you and a guest for $500, get dressed up to the nines and witness a night of truly unique entertainment.

The event begins at 6pm with a cocktail reception on the Garden Patio of the Hotel Del, followed by ceremonial introductions, presentation of colors, a performance by the Marine Band San Diego and an especially mouth-watering four-course gourmet dinner in the Crown Room. (People are still talking about the size of the steak from last year!)

There will also be three awards given: the CAPT Harry T Jenkins Memorial Award, the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award and the VADM Edward H Martin Distinguished Community Service Award.

You will then view a truly moving Military Kids video and the evening will conclude with mingling and dancing. Talk about entertaining the troops!

To find out more, purchase tickets or sponsor a table call the Coronado Chamber on 619-435-9260 or visit the Chamber website at https://www.coronadochamber.com/military-ball.html