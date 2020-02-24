CUSD Preschool Now Accepting Applications, Open House on Feb. 29

Open House at Crown Preschool Saturday February 29, 2020!

The Coronado Unified School District Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year now! Applications will be available at Crown’s website under Admissions and Registration at www.crownpreschool.com

The preschool office is located at 199 Sixth St, Coronado 92118. Office hours are 8 am – 3:30 pm, M-F.

The program will be hosting an Open House to the public at Crown Preschool on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 am, 199 Sixth Street, Coronado 92118.

The CUSD Preschool Program is available to both income eligible and private pay families. Income eligible families who are at or under the income ceilings established by the California State Department of Education may qualify to receive FREE preschool at Crown or Silver Strand! Enrollment for this option will not be available until May 1, 2020.

Crown Preschool serves children 3 and 4 years of age. Our three-year-old program offers a 5-day weekly option along with limited spaces in our 2- or 3-day weekly option. Our four-year-old program is five-days weekly. Silver Strand State Preschool serves both 3 and 4 year of children and only offers a 5-day weekly option.

The preschool is excited to introduce its newly adopted curriculum rolling out in Fall 2020 known as Creative Curriculum. Creative Curriculum® for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that promotes exploration and discovery as a way of learning, enabling children to develop confidence, creativity, and lifelong critical thinking skills. Creative Curriculum also aligns with the California Preschool Learning Foundations (PK Standards). Crown Preschool also implements California’s Teaching Pyramid, a systematic framework that promotes social and emotional development through teaching children how to self-regulate and offering a prevention and promotion model. Crown Preschool currently offers My Music Workshop a 30-minute music class offered to students twice per month. Students will participate in fun lessons designed to teach musical notes, advanced concepts, and instrumental exploration.

Currently, only Crown Preschool offers an Extended Day program that opens at 7:00 am and closes at 5:30 pm for families needing care beyond the preschool day. Extended Care applications will be released once priority enrollment is complete, then will available on a rolling basis after 3/15/2020 until full enrollment is reached.

Summer School Extended Year 2020 is housed at Crown Preschool. Applications are now being accepted! CUSD Preschool hosts a tuition, summer school program for children 3 and 4 years of age. The dates are June 15th through July 10th, 2020 with the hours 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. There will be no Extended Care available for before or after ESY this summer.

For information, please contact the Preschool Director at lisa.alonso@coronadousd.net.