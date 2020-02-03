Tiptoe through the Tombstones

On Saturday, February 15 at 9:30 am, the Coronado Public Library will be hosting an obituary writing workshop led by John Wilkens, longtime reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune, whose duties include writing obituaries.

Attendees will get tips on how to create a memorable send-off for a loved one or yourself. We’ll look at well-crafted examples, explore how to unearth revealing anecdotes, and see why the best obituaries are more about life than death. For younger participants, writing one’s own obituary can be a forward-thinking opportunity to look ahead at what might be possible in the next stages of life.

John Wilkens has been a staff writer for the Union-Tribune for 32 years. He’s currently assigned to the Enterprise team, writing in-depth features and narratives. He also regularly does obituaries about noteworthy San Diegans, both famous and not. Join us in the Winn Room for this free workshop, we’ll have coffee and donuts. Please use the park or plaza entrance. Doors will open at 9:20 am.