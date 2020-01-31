City Manager’s Weekly Update – January 31, 2020

By
Managing Editor
-

City leaders met with government officials in Washington, D.C. this week. Find out why in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the deadline that has been extended to comment on draft non-City public documents that will impact some property owners; an updated Public Art Walking Tour brochure; another arrest related to the City’s remotely monitored bike; the repaired kayak ramp at the Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp that has been reinstalled; and Bernardo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

