Marine’s Lost Squadron – January 23 Event

On January 23, 1944, a new Marine fighter squadron was preparing for its role in the largest amphibious and air assault on Japanese forces in the Pacific. Sadly, these eager Marine pilots were confronted by a deadly Pacific typhoon. After careful research into official documents and dozens of interviews, historian Mark Carlson will share the compelling story and reveal one of the last dark secrets of World War II. The talk will be held in the Winn Room on Thursday, January 23 at 1pm. This talk is free and open to the public thanks to the Friends of the Coronado Library. For more information call the library at 619-522-7390.