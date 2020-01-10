City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 10, 2020

Coronado’s annual slurry roadwork is mostly complete. Find out what’s left to do in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the results of a sample taken from a strange growth at the Lawn Bowling Green; several public workshops held this week and planned for next week; the City’s appeal of its regional housing allocation proposed by SANDAG; SR 75 median plantings; new Lifeguard Tower and Glorietta Bay Park signage; and Tigger, this week’s Pet of the Week.

