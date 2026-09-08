Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: August 2026 Coronado market update

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Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.

The Coronado real estate market update is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent, or for property management services, please visit Coronado Shores Co.



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Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

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