Saturday, February 7, 2026
People

Outpouring of support after Hotel Del orders Sandcastle Man to leave beach

5 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
The Coronado Sandcastle Man, otherwise known as Bill Pavlacka, sits next to one of his creations. Photo courtesy of the TheSandCastleMan.com.

A Coronado cultural icon almost 20 years in the making has been told to pack up his things and leave. Or, in this case, pack up his shovels, buckets and tools and vacate the beach in front of the Hotel del Coronado.

On Thursday Feb. 5, a representative from the Hotel Del Coronado reportedly approached the Coronado Sandcastle Man and told him he was no longer permitted to build his sandcastles on the beach in front of the hotel, “effective immediately.”

This took the Sandcastle Man — otherwise known as Bill Pavlacka — by surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Pavlacka. “I was just thinking in my head, what is this about? I love doing my art. This is what I do. It’s fun and people appreciate it.”

Pavlacka has been building sandcastles at the Hotel Del Coronado for almost 19 years. It started as hobby — something he did with his children when they were toddlers. Now, he creates sand art celebrating holidays, memorializing Hollywood legends, even creating special messages like marriage proposals. His work in Coronado has been featured in videos, on local television news stations, travel websites like TripAdvisor, and is a favorite attraction among locals and visitors alike.

So what’s the problem?

Pavlacka says he was told to leave after he built a sandcastle which contained a quote attributed to Mark Twain. He said a manager of the Del, named Nick, tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to follow him upstairs to an office.

“He told me this the final straw,” said Pavlacka. “That this message was totally unacceptable.”

The sandcastle with the Mark Twain quote still sits outside The Del, the day after Pavlacka was told to leave the beach.

The Mark Twain quote reads, “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.” The Sandcastle Man insists that the quote wasn’t meant to be controversial, and he’s surprised by the reaction.

“I thought Mark Twain was a loved American writer,” he said. “I actually thought the quote was kind of funny. And they didn’t say that any hotel guests complained.”

Although its history is a little murky, the quote is usually attributed to Mark Twain as noted in conversations within Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling’s work, From Sea to Sea: Letters of Travel, written in 1899. Today, the quote is sometimes used to highlight the manipulation of data and how truth is twisted to fit an agenda.

This isn’t the first time managers have approached Pavlacka about his messaging, he said. According to Pavlacka, hotel management also complained when he created sandcastles with messages like “I love democracy,” and another one that celebrated the freedom of speech.

But then the conversation changed.

Pavlacka said the manager accused him of drinking alcohol on hotel property, which is prohibited by their agreement. Then the manager handed him a letter claiming the decision was made “as a result of conduct that violated Hotel policies.” The letter referenced a “new incident” involving alcohol that resulted in a “negative guest experience,” according to Pavlacka.

“But I was not drinking any alcohol,” said Pavlacka. “I asked him, when and where? He didn’t answer. I have sugar diabetes and I can’t really drink anyway.”

On another occasion in the past, Pavlacka said the manager approached him on the beach while he was a building a sandcastle, asking to inspect his cooler.

“Maybe he thought I had alcohol inside, but it was really just a bunch of herbs from my garden,” said Pavlacka.

Some Coronado residents aren’t buying the story either. Kimberly Weed says the Sandcastle Man is a big asset to The Del.

“Bill is hardworking and quiet and never have we ever seen him drinking,” said Weed. “This is a huge loss for the people of San Diego, and everyone loves the Sandcastle Man. Bring him back and appreciate the joy it brings people from all over the world.”

Other residents describe the Sandcastle Man as a kind person who diligently creates his art. One community member said he’s “peaceful, mediative, and joyous” and compared him to an “incognito Zen monk.”

Coronado resident Ken Fitzgerald says the Del’s decision is “ridiculous” and residents are understandably upset. Dozens of community members, including Fitzgerald, have reached out to the Hotel Del via text, phone and email.

“There is nothing controversial, much less offensive, about a quote from one of America’s greatest authors about the importance of truth and objective reality in our nation’s civic life,” said Fitzgerald. “You should re-examine your corporate values, if they exist.”

A representative from the Del sent an email message confirming that the Hotel Del Coronado and the Sandcastle man have “parted ways.” The representative said “we wish the Sandcastle Man continued success.” No other details were provided.

While Pavlacka says he doesn’t technically work for the Del, he does build his art on part of the beach that they own. He’s also worked alongside the Del to create sand art for corporate events.

For now, Pavlacka is regrouping. He says he’s getting lots of phone calls and texts, and hasn’t even begun to sort through his email. All of the messages, he says, are ones of support.

And, as of today, he’s back at work in a new location. He shared in a Facebook post that he has moved to just north of the lifeguard tower on Coronado Beach.

“I love Coronado,” said Pavlacka. “I love making my art. I have a lot of friends here and have made many messages for lots of people.”

He said he appreciates the kind words and encouragement from residents. More than 100 residents have expressed their dismay with the Del’s decision in social media groups.

“They are stepping on a Coronado tradition,” said Monica Flynn. “He is a loved feature on the beach and many people enjoy his art and contribution. You are either part of the fabric of the community or you aren’t. They need to choose.”

Pavlacka created a special sandcastle celebrating the extensive remodel of the Hotel Del Coronado.



13 COMMENTS

  3. Sad day for the hotel
    They should worry about the beach being closed for the last 2 years then someone making sandcastles.

  4. The Del has fallen so far, so fast, with the community that has allowed them to build an additional $400 million expansion and the disruption (worse parking, more crowded streets). As an entity (Larry Lawrence’s era comes to mind), the Del has historically been part of the community. Now it seems they are here to extract our resources and pay only the TOT tax. They’ve become strangers in our midst. Sad. We’ll stroll up the beach to see the Sandman, as he was the draw for our daily walks with our dogs.

  5. It’s rather amazing that the Del can be so stupid. Probably won’t be promoting them to our out of town friends who visit. Actually, will probably steer them to other places.

  7. Isn’t the beach technically Coronado’s Beach and NOT that of The Del’s, although they’ve (The Del) taken it over (with the acceptance of the city)? This is ridiculous and The Del needs to have their private use of the city beach revoked as it was always meant to belong to the community anyway, not The Del. The Del should not be able to dictate that he move anywhere on a public beach.

  8. Great article, Christine. Thank you for letting Coronado know that the Hilton doesn’t care about the Coronado Community, free speech or democracy. What a sad disappointment for all of us who have always been so proud of the hotel. We have celebrated weddings, anniversaries and other special events there for years. Now it seems like a very unfriendly place. We will miss the Sandman and our visits to the hotel

  9. Isn’t the beach technically Coronado’s Beach and NOT that of The Del’s, although they’ve taken it all over with the acceptance of the city? This is ridiculous and The Del needs to have their private use of the city beach revoked as it was always meant to being to the community anyway, not The Del. They shouldn’t be able to dictate that he move a public beach.

  10. Terrific article. Anyone could take that quote and be satisfied that “the other side” distorts their truth, making it actually a neutral. So did the manager choose not to think , or choose to use this as an excuse for a false narrative ? Accusing someone living with a medical disability that impacts vision, stamina, balance and mobility of being under the influence is additionally despicable. Bill has local support for good reasons and I hope it follows him wherever he lands.

  11. Excellent article. The Hotel Del Coronado really goofed on this one. Don’t mess with one of Coronado’s most beloved people. I hope they’re inside, chasing their tails as the try to untangle this PR mess. For their highly unethical practice of not actively and adequately informing their guests about the unsafe water quality, they deserve to be publicly embarrassed, if not shamed.

  12. Thanks for the informative article, Christine. It would help me and possibly your readership and the hotel staff to know just where the jurisdictional boundaries on the beach are between private property, the city, the state and the feds. Thanks, and keep up the good reporting.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Vintage Coronado painting finds its way home

Bridgeworthy

Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year

People

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

People

FOCUS annual meeting celebrates leadership, introduces Spirit of Service Award

Community News

Coronado Public Library system upgrade begins February 9

News

County adopts ordinance requiring warrants for federal law enforcement in non-public facilities

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

Community News

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

Education

School board names new officers, honors former trustee, talks safety and cell phones

Community News

Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

Business

“Let’s make Coronado a blue zone,” says owner of island’s new wellness spa

Movie Reviews

“Rental Family” gets real: film explores the power of connection in a lonely world

More Local News

Vintage Coronado painting finds its way home

People

Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

People

Coronado Public Library system upgrade begins February 9

Community News

County adopts ordinance requiring warrants for federal law enforcement in non-public facilities

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Vintage Coronado painting finds its way home