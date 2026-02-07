Outpouring of support after Hotel Del orders Sandcastle Man to leave beach

A Coronado cultural icon almost 20 years in the making has been told to pack up his things and leave. Or, in this case, pack up his shovels, buckets and tools and vacate the beach in front of the Hotel del Coronado.

On Thursday Feb. 5, a representative from the Hotel Del Coronado reportedly approached the Coronado Sandcastle Man and told him he was no longer permitted to build his sandcastles on the beach in front of the hotel, “effective immediately.”

This took the Sandcastle Man — otherwise known as Bill Pavlacka — by surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Pavlacka. “I was just thinking in my head, what is this about? I love doing my art. This is what I do. It’s fun and people appreciate it.”

Pavlacka has been building sandcastles at the Hotel Del Coronado for almost 19 years. It started as hobby — something he did with his children when they were toddlers. Now, he creates sand art celebrating holidays, memorializing Hollywood legends, even creating special messages like marriage proposals. His work in Coronado has been featured in videos, on local television news stations, travel websites like TripAdvisor, and is a favorite attraction among locals and visitors alike.

So what’s the problem?

Pavlacka says he was told to leave after he built a sandcastle which contained a quote attributed to Mark Twain. He said a manager of the Del, named Nick, tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to follow him upstairs to an office.

“He told me this the final straw,” said Pavlacka. “That this message was totally unacceptable.”

The Mark Twain quote reads, “Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.” The Sandcastle Man insists that the quote wasn’t meant to be controversial, and he’s surprised by the reaction.

“I thought Mark Twain was a loved American writer,” he said. “I actually thought the quote was kind of funny. And they didn’t say that any hotel guests complained.”

Although its history is a little murky, the quote is usually attributed to Mark Twain as noted in conversations within Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling’s work, From Sea to Sea: Letters of Travel, written in 1899. Today, the quote is sometimes used to highlight the manipulation of data and how truth is twisted to fit an agenda.

This isn’t the first time managers have approached Pavlacka about his messaging, he said. According to Pavlacka, hotel management also complained when he created sandcastles with messages like “I love democracy,” and another one that celebrated the freedom of speech.

But then the conversation changed.

Pavlacka said the manager accused him of drinking alcohol on hotel property, which is prohibited by their agreement. Then the manager handed him a letter claiming the decision was made “as a result of conduct that violated Hotel policies.” The letter referenced a “new incident” involving alcohol that resulted in a “negative guest experience,” according to Pavlacka.

“But I was not drinking any alcohol,” said Pavlacka. “I asked him, when and where? He didn’t answer. I have sugar diabetes and I can’t really drink anyway.”

On another occasion in the past, Pavlacka said the manager approached him on the beach while he was a building a sandcastle, asking to inspect his cooler.

“Maybe he thought I had alcohol inside, but it was really just a bunch of herbs from my garden,” said Pavlacka.

Some Coronado residents aren’t buying the story either. Kimberly Weed says the Sandcastle Man is a big asset to The Del.

“Bill is hardworking and quiet and never have we ever seen him drinking,” said Weed. “This is a huge loss for the people of San Diego, and everyone loves the Sandcastle Man. Bring him back and appreciate the joy it brings people from all over the world.”

Other residents describe the Sandcastle Man as a kind person who diligently creates his art. One community member said he’s “peaceful, mediative, and joyous” and compared him to an “incognito Zen monk.”

Coronado resident Ken Fitzgerald says the Del’s decision is “ridiculous” and residents are understandably upset. Dozens of community members, including Fitzgerald, have reached out to the Hotel Del via text, phone and email.

“There is nothing controversial, much less offensive, about a quote from one of America’s greatest authors about the importance of truth and objective reality in our nation’s civic life,” said Fitzgerald. “You should re-examine your corporate values, if they exist.”

A representative from the Del sent an email message confirming that the Hotel Del Coronado and the Sandcastle man have “parted ways.” The representative said “we wish the Sandcastle Man continued success.” No other details were provided.

While Pavlacka says he doesn’t technically work for the Del, he does build his art on part of the beach that they own. He’s also worked alongside the Del to create sand art for corporate events.

For now, Pavlacka is regrouping. He says he’s getting lots of phone calls and texts, and hasn’t even begun to sort through his email. All of the messages, he says, are ones of support.

And, as of today, he’s back at work in a new location. He shared in a Facebook post that he has moved to just north of the lifeguard tower on Coronado Beach.

“I love Coronado,” said Pavlacka. “I love making my art. I have a lot of friends here and have made many messages for lots of people.”

He said he appreciates the kind words and encouragement from residents. More than 100 residents have expressed their dismay with the Del’s decision in social media groups.

“They are stepping on a Coronado tradition,” said Monica Flynn. “He is a loved feature on the beach and many people enjoy his art and contribution. You are either part of the fabric of the community or you aren’t. They need to choose.”





