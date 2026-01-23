Friday, January 23, 2026
Community News

Coronado Crops: Emerald Keepers interns pick local fruit for a good cause

1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

The Emerald Keepers high school interns’ Coronado Crops program has returned for 2026! Since 2024, the interns have volunteered to pick fruit from local gardens to donate to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry.

Local fruit trees are starting to burst with crops, and many Coronado residents have more lemons, oranges, avocados and other fruit than they can use or give away to neighbors. If you have an overabundance of any fruit, don’t let it go to waste. Contact Emerald Keepers, and our high school interns will pick as much fruit as you would like to donate.

Food insecurity affects approximately one in six people in the San Diego region. According to the San Diego Food Bank, an estimated 848,000 San Diego County residents are unable to consistently provide three nutritious meals a day for themselves or their families. That number includes 218,000 children, 182,000 older adults (age 60+), and 137,000 residents living with disabilities. Fresh produce is especially difficult to find at a food bank so your crops provide a much-needed, nutritious food source.

The Coronado Crops program allows you to help those who are struggling to make ends meet, with no work involved on your part. Request your preferred weekend date and time, and Emerald Keepers interns will provide the labor and tools to pick your crops for a good cause. Sign up for the Coronado Crops program by completing the online form or emailing your request to [email protected]. The interns will respond to confirm a date and time for them to pick your crops.

Removing fruit from trees will not only help those in need, but also your trees and yard. Fruit left on trees will eventually drop and rot, attracting rats, possums, and insects.

If you see gardens with fruit-filled trees, please share this information about our program with your neighbors.

Since 2024, Coronado Crops has successfully harvested and donated more than 1,400 pounds of fresh produce. Our goal is to double that amount this year but we need your help!

Share your crops to help others and help keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

Community News

Coronado’s “Terrible Orchestra” is recruiting new members for the 2026 season

Community News

Zumba Gold now on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Spreckels Center

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Jan. 8-14, 2026

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary brings extra joy to Meals on Wheels clients

Community News

CWC shredding & e-waste recycling event, and philanthropy news

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Dec. 4-10, 2025

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2025

Community News

King tides offer glimpse of future sea-level rise

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 20-26, 2025

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 13-19, 2025

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 6-12, 2025

More Local News

City Council rejects adding immigration enforcement to legislative priorities

City of Coronado

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

Crime

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

Education

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

History

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery