Coronado Crops: Emerald Keepers interns pick local fruit for a good cause

The Emerald Keepers high school interns’ Coronado Crops program has returned for 2026! Since 2024, the interns have volunteered to pick fruit from local gardens to donate to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry.

Local fruit trees are starting to burst with crops, and many Coronado residents have more lemons, oranges, avocados and other fruit than they can use or give away to neighbors. If you have an overabundance of any fruit, don’t let it go to waste. Contact Emerald Keepers, and our high school interns will pick as much fruit as you would like to donate.

Food insecurity affects approximately one in six people in the San Diego region. According to the San Diego Food Bank, an estimated 848,000 San Diego County residents are unable to consistently provide three nutritious meals a day for themselves or their families. That number includes 218,000 children, 182,000 older adults (age 60+), and 137,000 residents living with disabilities. Fresh produce is especially difficult to find at a food bank so your crops provide a much-needed, nutritious food source.

The Coronado Crops program allows you to help those who are struggling to make ends meet, with no work involved on your part. Request your preferred weekend date and time, and Emerald Keepers interns will provide the labor and tools to pick your crops for a good cause. Sign up for the Coronado Crops program by completing the online form or emailing your request to [email protected]. The interns will respond to confirm a date and time for them to pick your crops.

Removing fruit from trees will not only help those in need, but also your trees and yard. Fruit left on trees will eventually drop and rot, attracting rats, possums, and insects.

If you see gardens with fruit-filled trees, please share this information about our program with your neighbors.

Since 2024, Coronado Crops has successfully harvested and donated more than 1,400 pounds of fresh produce. Our goal is to double that amount this year but we need your help!

Share your crops to help others and help keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.





