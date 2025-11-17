Monday, November 17, 2025
Movie Reviews

“Nuremberg” is a chilling look at how hate came into power

2 min.

"People let it happen. They didn't stand up to them until it was too late."

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

How could someone as terrible as Hitler come into power? What’s the attraction?

In the film “Nuremberg,” Hitler’s #2 man — Hermann Goering (Russell Crowe), in prison awaiting trial for war crimes — has an answer.

“He promised we can reclaim our glory,” says Goering. “Wouldn’t you follow a man like this?”

The year is 1945 and Hitler is dead. More than 70 million people have died in World War II…more than any other conflict in history. An American psychiatrist, Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) is charged with evaluating imprisoned Nazi defendants who are awaiting trial for crimes against humanity — the first of its kind. Executing the men would have been easier, but U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson (Michael Shannon) is dead-set on trying the Nazis for their crimes on a world stage.

This way, everyone can see what these men have done. Then maybe it won’t happen again.

Kelley’s biggest responsibility is keeping an eye on Hermann Goering, a portly, manipulative narcissist who promises he will “escape the hangman’s noose.” Kelley and the sly, slick Goering — who worked directly under Hitler — develop a close, even friendly, relationship and Kelley comes to a disturbing conclusion. From a psychiatric perspective, the Nazis were not uniquely evil.

Instead, Kelley finds the Nazis to be surprisingly normal opportunists who “exist in every country of the world, who would willingly climb over the corpses of half of the public if they could gain control of the other half.”

Despite the heartbreaking and horrific topics the film explores, director James Vanderbilt keeps the momentum going. And although we probably know the outcome, we aren’t necessarily convinced that justice will prevail. Goering is too confident, he’s too wicked and too smart. Kelley even tells a journalist that Justice Jackson doesn’t stand a chance.

I couldn’t help but think, it shouldn’t be so hard to get the bad guys. And more importantly, what responsibility do everyday people have in their rise to power?

Kelley’s German interpreter, Sgt. Howard Triest (Leo Woodall), sums up the situation nicely. We learn at the end of the film that, despite his blonde hair and blue eyes, he is Jewish and barely escaped the Holocaust with his life. It’s clear who he blames.

“People let it happen,” he says. “They didn’t stand up to them until it was too late.”

Movie Times: Click here

Genre: Drama

Director: James Vanderbilt

Actors: Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall

Running Time: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Rating: PG-13



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” – The music carries the plot

Movie Reviews

The cat’s out of the bag in the new Aronofksy adventure, “Caught Stealing”

Movie Reviews

“The Roses” delivers laughs and chemistry, thorns and all

Movie Reviews

“The Naked Gun” Barrels onto the Scene in Chaotic Hilarity

Movie Reviews

“Freakier Friday” Brings Nostalgic Fun, Love and Laughs

Movie Reviews

All Suits, No Stakes: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Plays It Safe

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

Community News

“Huge milestone” for new nonprofit; Anchored For Good raises more than $50,000 for cancer screenings

Community News

The Cancer Cartel fundraiser packs Fire Station Venue, raises $20,000 for cancer patients

People

Cancer survivor and yoga pro dives into wellness and healing

Community News

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Crime

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

More Local News

District takes “critical look” at cell phone policy; Village Elementary academics strong

Education

Taco Centro: A touch of Mexico in Little Italy

Bridgeworthy

Introducing Coronado Gives, a partnership of The Coronado Times, The Coronado Eagle & Journal, and the Coronado Community Foundation

Community News

Bosforo, A Turkish Delight in Normal Heights

Bridgeworthy

Islander Cross Country Eastern League Finals leads to CIF Finals

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 6-12, 2025