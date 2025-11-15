District takes “critical look” at cell phone policy; Village Elementary academics strong

The Coronado Unified School District is poised to take a critical look at its current cell phone policy at all four of its campuses, according to district leaders. At Thursday’s school board meeting, the governing board directed Superintendent Karl Mueller and his staff to bring back best practices on tightening restrictions when it comes to school cell phone use.

The current cell phone policy, revised in May 2025, allows cell phones on campus but they must be stowed in “cell phone pockets” during class. This complies with the California Phone Free School Act, which takes effect in 2026.

“Our current policy restricts use during instructional time and allows for cell phones to be used at break and lunch,” said Mueller. “What I’m hearing from the governing board is the desire to bring back information, best practices and metrics, from both public and private schools, that tighten restrictions on non-instructional minutes.”

Trustees acknowledged that more restrictions might be met with resistance, but that it was worth a hard look.

“I’ve been pushing for this since the day I got here three years ago, and I’m glad it’s getting some traction,” said trustee Mal Sandie. “I know there’s going to be a lot of pushback but I think we should fight through it. I think it would be worth it.”

Trustee Fitz Lee said the evidence indicates that cell phones on campus could do more harm than good, while board president Alexia Palacios-Peters reassured the community that any changes would be a process.

“We will get everyone’s voices,” said Palacios-Peters. “It’s not something that will happen tomorrow.”

Village Elementary academics strong, suspensions remain “in the yellow”



Peter Kuhns, Principal of Village Elementary School, presented his annual report, calling Village Elementary the “textbook definition of a community school.” He said Village offers wrap-around services like preschool, before and after childcare services, as well as breakfast and lunch to all students.

Enrollment for TK has gone up significantly, from 50 students in 2024-2025 to 74 in 2025-2026. This has resulted in a third TK class, as well as a TK/Kindergarten combo class. But total enrollment at Village Elementary is down, from 822 students to 759.

Kuhns also noted a significant increase to students qualifying for free and reduced meal plans, from 67 to 163. This demographic now represents almost a quarter of the student body. According to Kuhns, an increase in the number of students accessing meal plans is often correlated with additional academic needs and supports.

When it comes to academics, the Village Elementary School dashboard data shows very strong rankings in English Language Arts and Math, both noted in the “blue” level. Kuhns attributed this to effective implementations of curriculum, use of diagnostic benchmark assessments and interventions.

He discussed some potential areas of growth, including modifying the procedures for in-school suspension. He said that plans were underway to turn an unused classroom into an “intervention space.” He said that many of the students who get suspended have disabilities, and this offering could provide them with therapeutic supports without causing a disruption or safety concern in the classroom.

Kuhns said that about 93-95% of students at the school are well-behaved and follow expectations. But there are about 5-7% of students who have consistent issues.

“How we address that percentage of students can really make or break a school,” he said.

Funding changes ahead for transitional kindergarten

When CUSD becomes a Basic Aid district in the 2027-2028 school year, transitional kindergarten will not be funded by the state, according to Jennifer Landry, president of the Association of Coronado Teachers.

Right now, there are TK classes offered at Village Elementary and Strand Elementary, according to Landry. This year, three and four-year-olds are invited to join TK classes, which are capped at 24 students. TK classes must have three adults present if there are more than 20 students enrolled in the class.

This student to teacher ratio gives young learners the ability to work in small groups throughout the day, working on art projects, fine motor work and facilitated play. They practice problem-solving, communication, and taking turns.

“We hope that in Basic Aid planning sessions, you keep in mind just how important TK is to the students, families and teachers involved and do everything you can in your power to ensure TK continues to be offered in the Coronado Unified School District,” said Landry.

Mueller said that neighboring Basic Aid school districts have “varying” approaches to how they provide TK. Some don’t offer it at all, while others offer it only to students who qualify based on academic need.

“It’s a fascinating topic that’s gaining a lot of momentum at the state level,” said Mueller. “It’s absolutely something for all of us to keep in mind as we talk to our legislatures, and advocate for Coronado Unified, now that our funding will change at the end of the next school year.”

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 4 pm at district offices.






