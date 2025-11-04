Delta Beach cleanup a success

Emerald Keepers volunteers helped clean up of the northern portion of Delta Beach in support of Naval Base Coronado’s Environmental Division on Nov. 1.

Delta Beach, on the bay side of Silver Strand and just south of the Naval Amphibious Base, is Navy property. The northern stretch of the beach is more difficult to access and therefore often gets less attention during cleanups. Navy personnel and Emerald Keepers volunteers picked up wood and plastic debris that filled the back of three pickup trucks.

This stretch of coastline has been designated a critical habitat for the western snowy plover and the California least tern. The western snowy plover is listed as threatened and the California least tern is listed as endangered under the Federal Endangered Species Act. This cleanup was scheduled after least tern nesting season, which runs April through September.

Removing debris helps protect coastal wildlife as well as marine animals at this important shoreline habitat. The area is also an view corridor for people driving and bicycling on the Strand. In particular, the view from the Solstice Clock along the bike path was much improved after the cleanup.

Thank you to all the volunteers.





